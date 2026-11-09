Kano Police Rescue APC Chairman Abdullahi Fanka After 68 Days in Captivity

Kano State Police Command rescued APC Rogo LGA Chairman Abdullahi Fanka after 68 days in kidnappers custody, arresting two suspects and recovering an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Kano State Police Command has rescued the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rogo Local Government Area, Abdullahi Alasan Beli, popularly known as Abdullahi Fanka, after 68 days in kidnappers custody.

The victim was abducted on September 1, 2026, at his residence in Beli Village, Rogo Local Government Area, by suspected kidnappers. Armed men took him from his home before he was moved through several locations in Kano and neighbouring states. The police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the APC chieftain was rescued unhurt by operatives of the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad. The squad successfully dismantled a notorious syndicate terrorising Kano and neighbouring states.

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Police Arrest Principal Suspect Lemu

According to Kiyawa, the operatives rescued the victim following intelligence-led operations and sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and armed robbery in the state. He assured the public that investigations into reported cases of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery would continue. The police disclosed that operatives arrested the principal suspect and another suspected member of the syndicate who allegedly drove the kidnappers to the village where the victim was abducted.

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On October 18, 2026, following an intelligence-led investigation, operatives arrested the principal suspect, Shu aibu Sulaiman, alias Lemu, male, 25 years old, at Kwanar Dangora, Kiru Local Government Area. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and provided useful information that led to further operational successes. In the course of the operation, an additional suspect, Mansur Usman, male, of Nassarawa Local Government Area, Kano State, was also arrested.

Mansur is a driver in the kidnapping syndicate who transports victims from one hideout to another in Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara states. In total, two suspects have been arrested in connection with this case. The suspects confessed to the crime and are currently in custody, while discreet investigations are ongoing. Exhibits recovered in the course of the operation include one AK-47 rifle and 18 rounds of live ammunition, Kiyawa added.

Victim Recounts Ordeal in Captivity

Recounting his ordeal after regaining freedom, the APC chairman said his abductors moved him through several locations, including Danja, Ikara and Giwa in Kaduna State, as well as parts of Zamfara State. The Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Bakori, disclosed details of the successful rescue operation while briefing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House in Kano. The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

CP Bakori attributed the successful rescue to coordinated tactical security operations and reaffirmed the command commitment to intensifying efforts to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state. The operation was coordinated through tactical security measures that eventually led to the victim freedom, the CP said. Receiving the rescued victim and the Commissioner of Police at the Government House on Sunday night, Governor Yusuf commended the police commissioner and personnel involved in the operation for their commitment and professionalism.

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Governor Directs Medical Care For Victim

The governor particularly acknowledged the contributions of the Officer-in-Charge of the Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, CSP Aliyu Muhammad Auwal, CSP Ado Muhammad Audi, and the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, to the successful operation. Governor Yusuf also directed the State Commissioner for Health to ensure that the rescued victim receives comprehensive medical attention and psychosocial rehabilitation at the expense of the state government.

He reiterated his administration commitment to supporting security agencies in their efforts to protect lives and property and ensure the safety of residents across Kano State. The rescue comes amid continued security concerns over kidnapping and other criminal activities in parts of the state and the wider Northwest region.