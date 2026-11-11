Kano Police Arrest Suspect Over Four Shop Break-Ins at City Centre Plaza

Kano State Police Command arrests a 27-year-old suspect and recovers 222 mobile phones and N350,000 in cash stolen from four shops at City Centre Plaza.

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of breaking into four shops at City Centre Plaza and Farm Centre GSM Market, where mobile phones, electronics and other valuables were allegedly stolen. The Command's spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, announced the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Police also recovered 222 mobile phones, including 127 Android phones and 95 keypad phones, along with a laptop, a tablet, cash and other stolen items. The statement identified the suspect as Abba Abubakar, of Gama 'A', Brigade Quarters, Kano.

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How the Plaza Break-In Was Reported and Stopped

The break-in was reported to police on November 7 by the plaza's Chief Security Officer, Mohd Rabo, who told officers that four shops had been broken into at about 4am. The report triggered an immediate police response at City Centre Plaza.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Farm Centre Division mobilised detectives to the scene in collaboration with market security personnel. The statement said officers found the suspect inside the plaza carrying an iron saw and a screwdriver.

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The statement said Abba Abubakar was arrested after he could not give a satisfactory account of himself when officers questioned him. Police then moved to link him to the break-ins at the four shops.

Recovered Property and the Suspect's Alleged Confession

Police say Abba Abubakar allegedly confessed to breaking into all four shops and stealing the items, and that the stolen goods were recovered. The confession was made during interrogation by the officers handling the case.

The recovered items include a Lenovo laptop, a Samsung tablet, a sound system, an inverter, 17 used Android screens, a solar controller, 29 power banks, 15 wireless earpods and 130 assorted phone accessories. Together with the 222 mobile phones, these goods make up the bulk of the property taken from the shops.

In addition to the devices and accessories, police also recovered N350,000 in cash. The statement presented the recovery as complete for the items reported stolen from the four shops.

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Commissioner Praises Officers and Urges Public Tips

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori commended the officers involved for their swift response, professionalism and dedication. He said the officers had acted decisively in apprehending the suspect and recovering the stolen property.

Bakori described the operation as a clear demonstration of prompt response to distress calls and effective collaboration with market security and members of the public. He credited that cooperation with the speed of the arrest.

The commissioner also assured traders, shop owners and residents of the command's commitment to protecting lives and property. Bakori urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information to the police.