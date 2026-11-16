Police in Kano arrested eight suspects after a clash between APC and NDC supporters in Bichi left five injured and 13 vehicles vandalised, while Peter Obi condemned the attack on Rabiu Kwankwaso's convoy.

The Kano State Police Command has arrested eight suspects following a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The police said five people sustained injuries while 13 vehicles were vandalised during the violence, which occurred at about 4:45 pm on Sunday. The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa. The clash also led to the destruction of campaign banners and billboards belonging to the political parties. Police teams were immediately deployed to the area after receiving a report of the incident, and their intervention restored calm.

Also read Rep Bichi Receives NDC Defectors Into APC In Kano

Police Recover Weapons And Drugs

Items recovered from the suspects included one Gariyo, two cutlasses, two hard sticks, a bottle of solution and a substance locally known as Suck and Die. The five injured persons were taken to hospital, where they were receiving treatment. The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, condemned the violence and destruction of campaign materials by political supporters, warning that the command would not tolerate activities capable of threatening public peace.

I am urging political parties and their supporters to conduct their activities peacefully and in accordance with the law, the commissioner said. The statement said the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Bompai, Kano, for investigation and would be charged in court upon its conclusion. The command urged political leaders, party supporters and residents to shun violence and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

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PUNCH Metro earlier on Monday reported that suspected thugs had attacked the convoy of former Kano State Governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Bichi Local Government Area. In a post on his verified X account on Monday, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, confirmed the incident. He said several members of Kwankwaso’s entourage sustained injuries, while about seven vehicles were vandalised.

Obi Condemns Attack On Kwankwaso Convoy

He described Kwankwaso as his brother and running mate in the 2027 presidential election under the Nigeria Democratic Congress. I am deeply saddened by reports of the attack on the convoy of my brother and running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and members of his entourage in the Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, Obi said. I strongly condemn this unfortunate incident. Reports indicate that several members of the entourage sustained injuries, while about seven vehicles were vandalised.

This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to become part of our political culture, he said. The former Anambra State governor warned against using political differences as justification for violence, intimidation and destruction of property. He stressed that every Nigerian had the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process without fear of attack, regardless of political affiliation.

Obi urged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate the incident, identify those responsible, including alleged sponsors, and ensure they were brought to justice. He also expressed solidarity with Kwankwaso, the Kano State leadership of the NDC and others affected, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Our commitment to building a new Nigeria remains unwavering. We believe that change must come through peaceful engagement, persuasion, ideas and the ballot, not violence, Obi said.

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Obi Urges Peaceful Political Engagement

Nigeria belongs to all of us. We may belong to different political parties, but we remain one people with a common destiny. No political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian, he added.