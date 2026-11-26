The Federal Government expands the maternal healthcare project in Kano, adding 20000 beneficiaries. This initiative targets emergency obstetric care to reduce mortality rates significantly.

The Federal Government has officially expanded its maternal and newborn healthcare programme in Kano State, a move designed to significantly improve access to emergency obstetric services for vulnerable populations. This expansion, part of the broader initiative known as the Expanded Maternal and Newborn Healthcare project, aims to provide free antenatal and postnatal services to thousands of families across the region. The primary objective is to accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage by removing financial barriers that often prevent pregnant women from receiving critical medical attention during childbirth and immediate postpartum periods.

Program Expansion Details And Mechanisms

The Federal Government confirmed that this latest phase of the initiative will enroll an additional 20,000 beneficiaries, including pregnant women and young children, under the expanded scheme. The programme is specifically structured to improve access to emergency obstetric care, ensuring that life-saving interventions are available to those who need them most. Officials stated that childbirth should no longer be a life-threatening experience for Nigerian women, a goal they intend to achieve through sustained investment and operational support at the primary health facility level.

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This expansion builds upon a foundation established two years ago when the initiative was initially launched under the National Health Insurance Scheme. It was integrated into the health sector's annual investment programme with the specific mandate to accelerate efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates nationwide. The government has already recorded a 60 per cent reduction in maternal deaths attributed to previous interventions, with more pregnant women now accessing healthcare services at primary health facilities compared to earlier years.

Stakeholder Positions And Government Commitment

Minister Pate highlighted the Federal Government's strong commitment to improving maternal and child health, noting that the progress made is partly attributed to the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration. He stated that these reforms have increased government revenue, thereby providing the necessary resources to sustain free healthcare services for those in need. The Minister recalled that more than 100,000 pregnant women who experienced complications have already received treatment under the programme, with the Federal Government reimbursing the cost of some emergency Caesarean sections to alleviate the financial burden on families.

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Kano was selected as a pioneer state for this expanded newborn-care initiative due to the significant progress recorded in emergency obstetric services within the region. The state has handled more than 5,000 cases through these services, achieving an impressive 93 per cent survival rate. Minister Pate urged traditional and religious leaders to encourage pregnant women to attend antenatal clinics and deliver in health facilities equipped with trained medical personnel, essential supplies, and functional referral systems to ensure better outcomes.

The Minister also called on the Kano State Government to sustain the initiative, emphasizing that collaboration with the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Scheme would help reduce affordability challenges. He explained that pregnant women facing life-threatening obstetric emergencies would automatically qualify for treatment regardless of their background. Additionally, the government has provided resources to support emergency services, ensuring that millions of Nigerians are already benefiting from expanded health insurance coverage.

Impact On Healthcare Delivery And Next Steps

The Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, disclosed that the agency is implementing the expanded maternal and newborn survival programme in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and state health insurance agencies. Dr Ohiri stated that the NHIA had enrolled four million people in Kano State, providing them with access to healthcare services under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Participating facilities have been directed to prioritize saving lives and seek reimbursement from the NHIA afterwards, streamlining the process for urgent care.

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran, commended the Federal Government for selecting the state for the programme, noting that it would complement local efforts to reduce out-of-pocket spending on maternal healthcare. He revealed that Kano recorded 156,000 maternal mortality cases in 2023, a figure that has since been reduced by half. However, Dr Labaran drew attention to the prevalence of diphtheria in the state and the ongoing shortage of vaccines needed to contain the disease, highlighting remaining challenges in the public health landscape.