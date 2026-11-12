Kano police arrest man, recover 222 phones and other items from four shops

Police in Kano arrested Abba Abubakar, 27, for allegedly breaking into four shops at City Centre Plaza, recovering 222 phones, a laptop, a tablet and other items. The Commissioner of Police said he will be charged after investigation.

Police in Kano State have arrested a 27-year-old man, Abba Abubakar, for allegedly breaking into four shops at City Centre Plaza, Farm Centre GSM Market.

They recovered 222 mobile phones and other electronic items during the operation. The suspect, of Gama A, Brigade Quarters, Kano, was found loitering inside the plaza with an iron saw and a screwdriver after the burglary was discovered. He was arrested after he failed to give a satisfactory explanation for his presence. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

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Suspect Confesses to Breaking Shops

He said the plaza Chief Security Officer, Mohd Rabo, reported the incident at the Farm Centre Police Division on November 7, 2026, after discovering that four shops had been broken into at about 4:00 a.m. Kiyawa noted that the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilised detectives to the scene in collaboration with the market security team. During investigation, the suspect confessed to breaking into the four shops and carting away the listed items, all of which have been recovered.

Recovered items include one Lenovo laptop, a Samsung tablet, 95 keypad phones, 127 Android phones, a sound system, an inverter and 17 used Android screens. Others are a solar controller, 29 power banks, 15 wireless earpods, 130 assorted phone accessories and N350,000 in cash. The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended officers of the Farm Centre Division for their swift response and collaboration with market security personnel.

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He said the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation. Bakori added that the operation reflected the Inspector-General of Police emphasis on intelligence-led policing, prompt response to crime and community partnership. The police statement partly read that the suspect was sighted loitering inside the plaza with the iron saw and screwdriver in his possession.

Collaboration Key to Swift Arrest Recovery

During investigation, the suspect confessed to having broken into the said four shops and carted away the listed items, all of which have been recovered, the statement partly read. The recovered electronic items and cash have been documented as part of the ongoing case. Police said the collaboration between the Farm Centre Division and market security personnel was key to the swift arrest and recovery of the stolen items.

The Commissioner of Police stressed that the investigation would be completed before the suspect is taken to court. The case highlights the command focus on prompt response to crime and partnership with community and market security teams in Kano State. The suspect remains in custody as police finalise the investigation and prepare charges.