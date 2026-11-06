Kano High Court Sentences Two Men to Death for Murdering Seven Family Members

A Kano State High Court has sentenced Umar Auwalu and Yakubu Daiyebu to death by hanging for the murder of a woman and her six children. The judge cited the heinous nature of the crime and betrayal of trust as key factors in the sentencing.

Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano State High Court has ordered the execution by hanging of two convicted murderers, Umar Auwalu and Yakubu Daiyebu, for the brutal killing of a family of seven. The judgment was delivered at Court 11, where the court found the defendants guilty of culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Penal Code. The victims included a mother and her six children, whose lives were extinguished in a single violent incident.

Court Sentences Convicts to Death by Hanging

Umar Auwalu, aged 23 and a resident of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters, received the death sentence alongside Yakubu Daiyebu, 21, who resides in Sabon Gida, Sharada Quarters. In addition to the capital punishment for murder, both men were sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy to commit culpable homicide and armed robbery. The severity of the punishment reflects the court's view of the crime as an unprecedented atrocity against a defenseless family unit.

Also read Court Documents Confirm INEC Withheld Kano NDC Governorship Candidate Name

The third defendant, Isyaku Yakubu, aged 40, was previously discharged and acquitted by the same court. While Auwalu had pleaded for leniency after admitting to his guilt, Daiyebu had maintained a plea of not guilty throughout the proceedings. The divergent outcomes for the third suspect highlight the court's reliance on specific evidence linking only Auwalu and Daiyebu to the lethal assault.

Judge Condemns Betrayal of Family Trust

Justice Nasiru Saminu described the killings as one of the most horrifying crimes in the history of criminal justice in the region. He emphasized that the perpetrators were relatives who ought to have protected the victims rather than harming them. The judge noted that the deceased woman had willingly opened her door to Auwalu upon his arrival with his accomplice, completely unaware of their malicious intent to attack her family.

Advertisement

The court found that the convicts exploited the trust reposed in them by the deceased before unleashing a fatal attack that wiped out the entire household. Justice Saminu stressed that the woman was not merely a victim but a mother whose existence was deeply intertwined with the hopes, welfare, and future of her six children. This betrayal of familial bonds was a central factor in the court's determination of the sentence.

The judge expressed profound sympathy for the surviving family members, particularly Haruna Bashir, the husband of the deceased woman and father of the six children. Bashir has been left in a state of anguish, despair, and trauma following the loss of his wife and all his children. Justice Saminu acknowledged that no judicial pronouncement could restore the deceased or adequately compensate the grieving family for such an irreplaceable loss.

Legal Basis and Religious Citation in Sentencing

Despite the emotional weight of the case, Justice Saminu stressed that the court's responsibility was to administer justice rather than to seek vengeance. He stated that the decision must be guided strictly by the law, evidence, and applicable principles of criminal justice. The judge warned that the court must neither be swayed by emotion nor remain indifferent to the gravity of the crime, ensuring a balanced application of the law.

To substantiate the death penalty, the judge cited Quran 5:45, which provides for the principle of life for life in cases of intentional killing. This religious reference was used alongside the legal provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code to justify the capital punishment. The convergence of legal statute and religious principle reinforced the court's resolve to deliver the ultimate penalty for the extinguishing of seven lives.

Advertisement

Impact on Victims and Surviving Community

Justice Saminu noted that seven human destinies had been permanently terminated, along with seven opportunities to contribute to society. He described the loss as a permanent extinguishing of aspirations and potential, emphasizing the magnitude of the tragedy. The ruling serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of violent crime and the betrayal of social trust within the community.

The surviving family of Haruna Bashir remains in a state of profound grief, with the judicial process offering no financial or emotional restitution for the tragedy. The case underscores the long-term trauma inflicted on families subjected to such violent and intimate betrayals. The sentencing marks the end of the judicial phase for the convicted men, who now face execution for their roles in the massacre.