Kano High Court Sentences Two Men to Death for Land Dispute Murder

A Kano State High Court handed down death sentences to Aliyu Adamu and Mubarak Abdussalam for murdering Alhaji Dahiru over land documents, while an accomplice received seven years.

A Kano State High Court has delivered a final verdict in a brutal homicide case rooted in a deadly dispute over property rights. Justice Fatima Adamu, presiding over Court 18 at the Miller Road location, sentenced Aliyu Adamu and Mubarak Abdussalam to death by hanging for the premeditated murder of Alhaji Dahiru. The conviction stems from a violent incident in Yankusa where the elderly victim was targeted specifically for his land ownership papers. This ruling marks the conclusion of a significant legal proceeding that highlighted the severe consequences of criminal conspiracies involving lethal violence over real estate assets in the region.

Core Details of the Criminal Conspiracy

The court determined that Adamu and Abdussalam were the primary perpetrators who stabbed Alhaji Dahiru to death. The prosecution successfully demonstrated that this act was not a spontaneous crime of passion but a calculated plot. The defendants' primary motive was to illegally seize the deceased's land documents, which held significant value and legal importance. Justice Fatima Adamu ruled that the prosecution had established the allegations against the defendants through substantial evidence presented during the trial. This evidence unequivocally linked both men to the fatal stabbing, removing any doubt regarding their direct involvement in the killing.

Also read Yahaya Bello Vows To Relocate To Kano To Deliver Tinubu In 2027

The timeline of events revealed a coordinated effort to eliminate the victim and secure the property records. Adamu and Abdussalam executed the stabbing attack after arriving at the scene, ensuring the death of Alhaji Dahiru. The court found that the conspiracy was driven by greed and the desire to control land assets through unlawful means. By delivering the death penalty, the judiciary emphasized the gravity of premeditated murder and criminal conspiracy under the laws of Kano State. The sentencing reflects the judicial system's stance on protecting citizens from violent extortion schemes.

Stakeholder Positions and Accomplice Liability

Barrister Salisu Muhammad Tahir led the prosecution team, presenting a detailed narrative of how the defendants planned and executed the crime. He argued that the trio acted with a unified intent to obtain the deceased's land ownership documents through lethal force. The court accepted this testimony, confirming that the men conspired together to carry out the murder. While Adamu and Abdussalam faced the most severe penalties, their accomplice, Sadik Sanusi, was also held accountable for his role in facilitating the crime.

Advertisement

Sadik Sanusi's involvement was distinct from the physical act of killing but critical to the success of the conspiracy. The court found that Sanusi conveyed Adamu and Abdussalam to the scene of the crime using his commercial tricycle. This logistical support enabled the murderers to reach Alhaji Dahiru and carry out the attack without interference. Consequently, the court sentenced Sanusi to seven years' imprisonment for his participation in the conspiracy and his effort to conceal the crime. The disparity in sentences highlights the judicial distinction between principal offenders and accessories who provide material support.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The Kano State Government initiated the legal process by bringing the three defendants before the court on charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and concealing a crime. This case serves as a stark warning regarding the dangers of land disputes and the importance of legal channels for resolving property conflicts. The severe punishment for Adamu and Abdussalam demonstrates the state's commitment to combating violent crime and protecting property rights. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities and avoid engaging in illegal land transactions that may lead to violent confrontations.

The verdict also impacts the local community's perception of justice and security in Kano State. The execution of the death sentence will likely deter others from attempting similar land grab operations through murder. Sadik Sanusi's seven-year sentence provides a clear precedent for accomplices who facilitate such crimes. Legal experts note that this ruling reinforces the necessity of thorough investigations and robust prosecution strategies in complex criminal cases. The case underscores the role of the judiciary in maintaining order and upholding the rule of law in the face of organized criminal behavior.

Reporting on this case was conducted by Hafsat Bello Bahara, a journalist with Leadership Newspaper who covers governance, security, gender, and social development. Her work is known for accurate, balanced, and fact-based reporting underpinned by strong research skills. This dedication to credible storytelling ensures that the public receives precise information about judicial outcomes. The details provided in the report reflect the court's findings and the prosecution's arguments accurately. Readers can rely on this information for a clear understanding of the legal proceedings and their broader societal implications.