Justice Simon Amobeda joined Aminu Gwarzo as third defendant in a suit by three NDC members seeking to stop the party from fielding a candidate in Kano. Hearing adjourned to September 23.

The Federal High Court in Kano has joined Aminu Gwarzo, the immediate past deputy governor of Kano State and governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress for the 2027 election, as a defendant in a suit seeking to stop the party from fielding a candidate in the state.

Justice Simon Amobeda granted the joinder application on Monday following a request by Gwarzo's counsel, Sagir Gezawa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The court formally joined Gwarzo as the third defendant in the suit, marked FHC/KN/CS/440/2026. The suit was instituted by three NDC members in Kano, Garba Umar Isa, Yau Abubakar and another party member. The plaintiffs are seeking an order restraining the party from submitting the name of its governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

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They are also asking the court to restrain INEC from publishing Gwarzo's name as the NDC governorship candidate, citing the Supreme Court judgment in the Zenith Labour Party case. Gwarzo secured the NDC governorship ticket and is contesting the election with Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate.

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Kwankwaso Accused of Undue Influence

The plaintiffs specifically accuse Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and father of the deputy candidate, of exerting undue influence over the selection of both the governorship and deputy governorship candidates, thereby undermining the internal democratic will of the party members. At Monday's proceedings, counsel for the plaintiffs, Moses Falana, initially opposed the joinder application filed by Gezawa but later withdrew his counter-affidavit.

My Lord, having reviewed the application, we are no longer opposing the joinder of the governorship candidate as a necessary party, Falana told the court. Counsel for INEC, Hassan Aminu, and the NDC, Dahiru Ibrahim, did not oppose the application. In his ruling, Justice Amobeda granted the application. The application for joinder is hereby granted.

The applicant is joined as the third defendant in this suit, the judge ruled. Justice Amobeda directed all parties to file their processes reflecting Gwarzo's inclusion in the case and adjourned the matter until September 23 for hearing of the pending preliminary applications. The court also issued critical interim orders to preserve the status quo of the electoral process pending the final determination of the substantive application.

Court Restraints INEC Actions

Justice Amobeda restrained INEC from publishing the NDC candidates submitted for the Kano governorship election. The injunction is designed to prevent the electoral commission from legitimizing any outcomes that might be ruled as irregular by the judiciary. The court's orders impose strict limitations on the administrative actions of INEC regarding its existing records. Justice Amobeda explicitly barred the electoral commission from altering, adding to, or removing names from its governorship candidates' list.

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This specific list was originally published around October 10, 2026, and the court's intervention ensures that this data remains static throughout the legal proceedings. The measure prevents any last-minute adjustments or manipulations of the candidate roster, safeguarding the integrity of the electoral timeline. It ensures that any future publication is based solely on a final judicial verdict rather than administrative discretion during a period of litigation.

The core of the litigation stems from accusations lodged by the three aggrieved NDC members against both INEC and the NDC. These plaintiffs allege serious irregularities in the nomination process that elevated Gwarzo to the position of flagbearer for the 2027 governorship election in Kano State.

Preliminary Hearings Scheduled for September

Furthermore, the suit targets the selection of Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the deputy governorship candidate, questioning the legitimacy of the entire ticket. The legal battle is now set to move to a critical preliminary stage as the case has been adjourned until September 23. On this date, the Federal High Court in Kano will hear pending preliminary applications that could determine the admissibility of the suit and the jurisdiction of the court to intervene in party matters.

This adjournment provides a window for all parties, including the newly joined Gwarzo, to prepare their final legal arguments. The outcome of these preliminary hearings will likely dictate the trajectory of the 2027 governorship election in Kano State, potentially reshaping the political landscape before the actual polls take place. The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of prominent political figures and the potential impact on the electoral process in Kano State.