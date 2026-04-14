Kano High Court Dismisses Corruption Charges Against Ex-Commissioner Garo

The Kano State High Court has dismissed corruption charges against former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, and five others due to flawed investigation and lack of jurisdiction by the prosecuting commission. The ruling comes amidst growing political activity, with Garo being considered for deputy governorship.

The Kano State High Court has delivered a significant ruling, dismissing corruption charges against former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo , and five other defendants. The judgment, delivered by Justice Sanusi Ado Ma'aji at High Court No. 15 on Miller Road, effectively concludes the case marked K/133c/2024. The court's decision hinges on critical legal principles regarding investigation and jurisdiction, ultimately finding the prosecution's case fundamentally flawed. The charges, brought by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, targeted Garo alongside Mohd Sule Garo, Mustapha Sule Garo, Isah Musa Kera, MJ Multipurpose Services Ltd., and A.U. Future Investment Ltd. The dismissal of the case is likely to have significant ramifications, especially given the ongoing political dynamics within Kano State .

The court's decision was based on two fundamental legal considerations. The first was whether a prosecution could proceed in the absence of a proper investigation, a cornerstone of criminal justice. Justice Ma’aji unequivocally stated that investigation is a prerequisite for any criminal prosecution, citing the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019. The judge emphasized that some form of investigation, however minimal, is essential before bringing charges against an individual. The court found that the prosecution had failed to satisfy this basic legal requirement, leading to the dismissal of the charges against the defendants.

The second critical issue addressed by the court was the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission's authority to investigate corruption cases. The judge meticulously examined this question and, based on established legal precedent, ruled that such powers are vested in federal law and not within the jurisdiction of state authorities. Justice Ma’aji stated explicitly that the complainant commission did not have the power to investigate issues related to corruption or corrupt practices. This jurisdictional constraint further undermined the prosecution's case and contributed to the court’s decision to strike out the charges and discharge the defendants. The certified judgment, dated February 4, 2024, reflects the court’s thorough analysis of the legal arguments and its commitment to upholding due process.

The timing of this legal outcome coincides with heightened political activity in Kano State, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. The ruling comes as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been considering their options for the deputy governorship position following the resignation of Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo. Notably, Murtala Sule Garo, the central figure in the dismissed corruption case, has emerged as a prominent contender for the deputy governorship. The court's decision, therefore, not only addresses the specific legal issues at hand but also has the potential to influence the political landscape. The dismissal of the charges could bolster Garo's political prospects and provide him with a degree of vindication. The ramifications of this judgment will be watched closely by observers, political analysts, and the public alike as the dynamics of Kano State's political scene continue to evolve. The legal precedent set by this case might also encourage further scrutiny of the powers and jurisdictional limits of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission. The public will likely consider the court's reasoning when assessing Garo's suitability for the deputy governorship position and whether the charges were politically motivated. This will shape discussions about the roles of the commission and the judiciary in the fight against corruption.





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