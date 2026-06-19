Kano Governorship Candidate Gwarzo Defies Fund Diversion Allegations, Demands Evidence from Governor Yusuf

Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, NDC gubernatorial candidate and former Kano Deputy Governor, rejects claims that local government funds were diverted through his son, calling the allegations false and urging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to produce proof.

The governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State , Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo , who also served as the state's former Deputy Governor, has publicly challenged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to present tangible evidence supporting recent claims that local government funds were diverted through Gwarzo's son, Mujahid Aminu Abdussalam .

This confrontation follows allegations circulated by the Governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, asserting that funds belonging to local government councils were improperly channeled to the former deputy governor via his son. In response, Gwarzo issued a formal statement on Thursday through his own spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, categorically denying the accusations as false, baseless, and a calculated attempt to damage his reputation.

He asserted that the claims lack any factual foundation and demanded that the state government produce verifiable evidence to substantiate its assertions. The statement emphasized that repeating such allegations in the media does not constitute proof, describing them as a product of the Governor's imagination. Gwarzo highlighted his long-standing career in public service, which he said has been built on transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

He expressed confidence that the truth would ultimately prevail and urged the public to disregard what he termed as unfounded and malicious allegations aimed at discrediting his character and political standing. The exchange underscores escalating political tensions in Kano State as the 2023 election cycle approaches, with accusations of financial misconduct becoming a key point of contention between opposing camps. Gwarzo, as a prominent opposition figure, is positioning himself against the incumbent administration, framing the allegations as a diversionary tactic.

The situation also raises questions about the management of local government funds in Kano and the transparency of financial allocations from state to local authorities. Observers note that such public disputes often reflect deeper struggles for political influence and control over resources ahead of elections. The lack of specific details or documented evidence from either side leaves the claims in the realm of political rhetoric, demanding further scrutiny from independent bodies or media investigations.

The public's perception may hinge on which side can present more credible documentation, while civil society groups call for restraint and adherence to proper investigative channels before making public pronouncements. The incident also spotlights the role of spokespersons in shaping narratives and the speed at which unverified allegations can spread through media outlets, potentially impacting reputations before facts are established.

As the political drama unfolds, residents of Kano State are left to assess the credibility of the competing narratives, with many hoping for a resolution based on evidence rather than mudslinging. The episode serves as a reminder of the need for transparency in public finance and the importance of due process in addressing allegations of corruption.

Both sides are under pressure to act responsibly, given the sensitive nature of local government funding, which directly impacts community development projects and service delivery at the grassroots level. The outcome of this verbal duel may influence voter sentiment and the overall tone of the upcoming governorship campaign in Kano





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kano State Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo Abba Kabir Yusuf Nigerian Democratic Congress Local Government Funds Mujahid Aminu Abdussalam Political Allegations Governorship Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST IN: Kano NDC candidate dares Kano govt over corruption allegationsAminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano, has challenged the state government to provide evidence supporting allegations that he received funds from local government councils through his son.

Read more »

Senator Urges Revocation of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi Road Contract Amid Poor PerformanceDeputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has written to Minister Dave Umahi demanding the cancellation of the contract for the Kano‑Gwarzo‑Dayi road upgrade, citing the contractor's inadequate progress despite billions of naira allocated. The 100‑kilometre project aims to convert a single‑lane road into a dual carriageway to boost regional transport and agricultural trade, but stalled development has caused hardship for residents and traders.

Read more »

Former Kano Deputy Governor Gwarzo Denies Corruption Allegations, Demands EvidenceAminu Gwarzo, the immediate past deputy governor of Kano State and ADC governorship candidate for 2027, has rejected allegations that he misappropriated local government funds through his son. He challenged the state government to produce verifiable evidence, calling the claims politically motivated and defamatory. The controversy follows a petition by his son against the governor's aide over alleged defamatory statements in a viral video. Gwarzo emphasized his record of transparency and vowed to continue his political aspirations.

Read more »

Maltina Teacher of the Year Serah Yusuf Launches SEED Foundation to Transform Slum EducationSerah Yusuf, the 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year, has unveiled the SEED Foundation to boost education, digital literacy, and empowerment for children in underserved and slum communities. The initiative was launched in Abuja with scholarship awards, book launches, and digital device donations.

Read more »