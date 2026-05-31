Kano Governor Says Administration Has Fulfilled 90% of Promises

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has said his administration has fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises it made to the people of the state within three years in office.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has said his administration has fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises it made to the people of the state within three years in office.

The governor stated this while receiving the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Muhammad Isa Umaru, who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House, Kano. According to him, significant progress has been recorded in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, water supply, youth empowerment and economic development. The governor said the interventions were aimed at improving the living standards of residents and repositioning Kano State for sustainable growth. He noted that his administration would not relent until all outstanding commitments were delivered.

The governor assured the people of Rano Emirate that major projects earmarked for the area would receive the required attention. Earlier, the Emir of Rano commended the governor for what he described as remarkable achievements recorded within three years in office. The monarch specifically praised the completion of five-kilometre roads in Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure Local Government Areas, as well as the continuation of the Kaluwaiwai Water Project.

The emir pledged the continued support and cooperation of the people of Rano Emirate towards promoting peace, security and development in Kano State and the country at large





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kano State Abba Yusuf Government Promises Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kano Governor Calls on Kwankwasiyya Leader to Support Peaceful ReformsKano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has appealed to Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to put aside personal grievances and support his administration's efforts to build a 'new Kano'.

Read more »

Emir of Kano Advises Governor to Take Firmer Action Against DisruptorsThe Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to adopt stronger measures against those causing disruptions in the state. During the traditional post-Sallah visit, the Emir emphasized that leadership requires both justice and authority, citing the Qur'an to underscore the importance of power and strength. He praised the governor's improvements in education, healthcare, and welfare but cautioned against showing undue respect to individuals of poor character. The Emir noted that many perceive the governor as overly patient amid unrest and advised him to make it clear that Kano has a functioning government where law-abiding citizens live peacefully, while lawbreakers face consequences. He also mentioned broad public support for a firmer approach and pledged the emirate council's support for the governor's administration. Governor Yusuf thanked the Emir and apologized for canceling the Hawan Daushe procession to prevent violence during Eid.

Read more »

Uzodimma rates Tinubu 100%, says administration saved Nigeria from collapseThe Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has scored President Bola Tinubu’s administration 100 per cent

Read more »

Kano Governor warns underperforming commissioners, special advisersKano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has issued a warning to commissioners and special advisers in his administration, urging them to improve their performance or risk removal from office. The governor emphasized that political appointees must deliver measurable results and demonstrate commitment to good governance, stating that any appointee who fails to meet expectations should either improve or be ready to vacate office. He highlighted accountability and performance as key priorities of his administration and commended the Commissioner for Environment, Dahir Hashim, for his hard work and innovation, reaffirming the commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence in public service.

Read more »