Kano Governor Accuses Political Actors of Exploiting Nigeria’s Security Crisis

Governor Yusuf of Kano State has criticized individuals he claims are leveraging Nigeria’s security challenges for political gain, while outlining his administration’s efforts to address insecurity in Kano and advocating for national unity and cooperation. He received the 'Governor of the Year Award' from the Nigerian Human Rights Community.

Governor of Kano State , Yusuf, has voiced serious concerns regarding the exploitation of Nigeria ’s ongoing security challenges for political maneuvering, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility and cooperation between the government and its citizens.

Speaking at a national conference organized by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC) in Lagos, themed “Building a Fractured Nation,” Governor Yusuf, represented by Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Issa Katere, highlighted the gravity of the current security situation. He asserted that addressing these challenges requires a unified approach, with the government providing leadership and direction while citizens actively participate in ensuring safety and security.

The governor lamented the presence of unpatriotic individuals who are capitalizing on the insecurity to advance their political agendas, thereby hindering the collective efforts, particularly those spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to combat the escalating threats. Kano State, as Nigeria’s most populous state, is not immune to these security concerns, facing issues such as gang rivalry and petty theft like phone snatching. In response, the Yusuf administration has been proactively strengthening local security structures.

Recent incursions by bandits into local government areas – Tsanyawa, Shanono, and Ghari – originating from neighboring Katsina State have prompted swift and decisive action. The administration is working in close collaboration with all national security agencies, including the military, police, and Department of State Services (DSS), to prevent terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and related crimes. A key initiative is the establishment and equipping of a neighborhood watch corps to bolster existing security forces and enhance grassroots surveillance.

Despite these challenges, Governor Yusuf affirmed that Kano remains one of the most peaceful states in the country. Beyond immediate security measures, Governor Yusuf addressed the broader issue of national fragmentation, pointing to increasing divisions manifested in daily life through insecurity, economic anxieties, and a decline in public trust in governance.

He illustrated this fragmentation with poignant examples: a farmer in Rano hesitant to transport goods to Onitsha due to safety concerns, a Lagos-based graduate perceiving Kano as inaccessible, and the erosion of trust stemming from delayed justice. The Kano State government, recognizing the imperative of peace, has adopted an approach centered on justice, inclusion, and shared prosperity. Reforms have been aligned with the Police Act 2020, with measures implemented to strengthen justice delivery and protect citizens’ rights.

These include a police duty solicitors scheme designed to safeguard suspects’ rights, prevent arbitrary arrests, ensure bail where appropriate, and notify next of kin. Governor Yusuf passionately advocated for stronger national cooperation, asserting that Nigeria’s progress hinges on partnership rather than division.

He proposed a “Bridge of Trust Initiative” to foster collaboration between northern and southern states through youth innovation hubs, student exchange programs, and civil society dialogue platforms, emphasizing that national development cannot be solely driven by major cities like Abuja, Lagos, or Kano, but must flourish through mutual recognition and partnership between the North and South. He reiterated that justice is the bedrock of peace, emphasizing the importance of fairness and inclusion in rebuilding national trust.

He concluded with a message of hope, stating that Nigeria is not beyond repair, but requires urgent and collective action to restore cohesion. The conference culminated in the presentation of the “Governor of the Year Award” to Yusuf by the NHRC, a coalition of 130 civil society organizations, an honor he expressed deep gratitude for, foreseeing the conference as a catalyst for positive change and national restoration





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Nigeria Security Kano State Governor Yusuf Insecurity Political Gain National Unity NHRC

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