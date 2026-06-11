Kano Governor Abba Yusuf Says Political Power Belongs to Allah

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has said that political power, including his possible re-election in 2027, remains entirely in the hands of Almighty Allah. He made this statement while addressing Kano pilgrims and Hajj officials in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during a Sallah visit on Wednesday.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has said that political power , including his possible re-election in 2027, remains entirely in the hands of Almighty Allah. He made this statement while addressing Kano pilgrims and Hajj officials in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during a Sallah visit on Wednesday.

Yusuf urged the faithful to remain guided by the teachings of Islam on destiny and leadership. The governor stated that ultimate authority belongs to Allah alone, who gives power to whom He wills and takes it away at His discretion. He added that while political discussions and calculations often dominate public space, believers must understand that governance is a divine responsibility rather than a contest of personal ambition.

Yusuf also urged residents of Kano to actively participate in the democratic process by ensuring they obtain or renew their voter cards ahead of future elections, describing civic participation as a responsibility of eligible citizens. The Kano State Government has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving the reassignment of special advisers and the appointment of new aides aimed at strengthening governance and improving service delivery.

The restructuring involved the scrapping of the offices of Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs and Special Adviser on Liaison Offices (Abuja). Under the changes, Habiba Mustapha Barwa was moved from Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to Special Adviser on Special Duties (Women), while Umar Uba Akawu was redeployed from Liaison Offices (Abuja) to Special Adviser, Cabinet Office (Political).

Other adjustments included the redeployment of Akibu Isa Murtala to Human Resource, Ibrahim Adam to Social Media, and Nasiru Isa Dikko to Empowerment. New appointments include Bello Nuhu Bello as Special Adviser (Administration), Hon. Ahmed Muhammad Aruwa as Special Adviser on Publicity, and several others assigned to different portfolios. Yusuf said the restructuring was aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and aligning government operations with his administration's priorities.

He charged the appointees to serve with dedication, accountability, and commitment to public welfare, stressing that public office remains a trust. The governor also urged the residents of Kano to participate in the democratic process, saying civic participation is a responsibility of eligible citizens. Political observers say Yusuf's remarks reflect growing confidence within his administration following achievements recorded in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and empowerment programmes





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