Kano Governor Abba Yusuf's defection from NNPP to APC sparks conflict with Senator Kwankwaso. Details on the political fallout and stakeholder reactions.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, January 26, 2026, a move that has ignited intense political friction across northern Nigeria. This defection, which occurred just days after his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday, January 23, 2026, has drawn sharp condemnation from his former political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The sudden shift in allegiance has fractured the political alliance that previously unified the region under the NNPP banner.

Governor Yusuf Defects Alongside State Legislators

Governor Abba Yusuf did not act alone in this significant political realignment. He departed the NNPP alongside a substantial contingent of political allies, including 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly. Additionally, eight members of the House of Representatives and all 44 local government chairmen in the state abandoned the NNPP to join the APC simultaneously. This mass exodus suggests a coordinated strategy rather than an isolated individual decision.

Also read Kano Governor Abba Yusuf says wife Zainab left Government House and filed divorce suit in Abuja

The timing of these resignations and joinings follows months of escalating tension between the Governor and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement. Governor Yusuf had been elected in 2023 on the NNPP platform with Kwankwaso's explicit backing, a victory that was legally contested up to the Supreme Court. The highest court in the land upheld Governor Yusuf's election in January 2024, ending the immediate legal battle but failing to resolve the underlying political discord.

Allegations of Betrayal Versus Prior Agreements

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has publicly labeled Governor Abba Yusuf's defection as the worst betrayal he has witnessed in his life. His loyalists within the Kwankwasiyya Movement have consistently supported this characterization, arguing that the Governor broke a sacred political trust. The movement views the defection as a direct violation of the mandate given by voters who supported the Kwankwasiyya ideology in the 2023 elections.

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However, Governor Abba Yusuf presents a conflicting narrative based on prior instructions from his mentor. In an interview with BBC Hausa, he claimed that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso explicitly instructed him to approach President Bola Tinubu to pledge their defection to the APC. Governor Yusuf stated that this instruction was conditional, tied to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his 2023 election victory. He insisted that the defection was an executed agreement rather than a unilateral betrayal.

Habibu Mohammed, the spokesperson for the Kwankwasiyya Movement, vehemently rejected Governor Yusuf's explanation. Mohammed accused the Governor of attempting to evade responsibility for his political choices by fabricating a pre-existing agreement. He argued that the Governor orchestrated a crisis within the NNPP to pressure Senator Kwankwaso into joining the APC, a claim that denies the possibility of any prior consent from the former leader.

APC Claims Negotiations Occurred Prior to Defection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly defended Governor Abba Yusuf's account of events. Auwalu Soja, the APC spokesperson in Kano, stated that he personally witnessed meetings between the Governor and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso where the defection was discussed. Soja claimed that both parties agreed on a sequential strategy where Governor Yusuf would join the APC first, with Senator Kwankwaso and other movement members following suit later.

Soja further alleged that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso demanded a presidential or vice-presidential ticket as a condition for his subsequent defection. The APC spokesperson maintained that this demand could not be met because President Bola Tinubu had already selected Kashim Shettima as his running mate. According to Soja, this disagreement over the proposed political position was the primary reason Senator Kwankwaso did not join the APC alongside Governor Yusuf.

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Opposition Parties Urge Return to Former Alliance

Political rivals have seized the opportunity to criticize the Governor's decision. The Kwankwasiyya Movement accused Governor Abba Yusuf of betraying not only his political principal but also the one-point-something million Kano people who cast their votes in 2023 believing in the Kwankwasiyya platform. The movement argues that the Governor's actions undermine the democratic mandate given to him by his constituents.

Husseini Mairiga, the Kano State chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), issued a direct challenge to the Governor. Mairiga urged Governor Yusuf to leave the APC and return to the NNPP if he remains loyal to Senator Kwankwaso. He suggested that the Governor's claim of loyalty is inconsistent with his current party affiliation. Mairiga noted that only Governor Yusuf and Senator Kwankwaso could independently verify what transpired between them regarding the alleged agreement.

The political landscape in Kano State remains volatile as different factions attempt to consolidate their positions. The mass defection has altered the balance of power within the state legislature and local government structures. With the APC now controlling the governorship and significant legislative seats, the implications for governance and future political alliances in the region are substantial. The unresolved conflict between the Governor and his former mentor continues to dominate public discourse and political strategy.