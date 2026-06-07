Kano Government Seals Illegal Structure at Kwari Market

Kano State authorities have sealed a building under construction at Kwari Market for lacking proper approvals. The committee led by KANGIS Director-General Dalhatu Aliyu Sani emphasized that illegal constructions blocking access roads and posing safety risks will not be tolerated. The structure is slated for demolition as part of efforts to restore order and ensure public safety, with warnings that enforcement will extend across the state.

The Kano State Government has taken decisive action against illegal construction by sealing a building under construction at Kwari Market . The operation, conducted on Sunday, was led by a committee headed by the Director-General of the Kano Geographic Information System ( KANGIS ), Dalhatu Aliyu Sani.

The decision followed reports that the structure was being erected without proper approvals, violating urban planning regulations. During the inspection, Sani emphasized that the administration would not tolerate any form of unauthorized development, particularly those that obstruct public access roads and endanger community safety. He stated, "You cannot just wake up because you have money or resources and block access roads meant for the public," underscoring the government's commitment to preserving public infrastructure.

The market, a bustling hub especially known for its extensive textile trade, requires systematic organization and modernization. Unauthorized structures not only hamper this goal but also create significant hazards, such as increased flood risks and impeded emergency service access during crises like fire outbreaks. Sani warned that this enforcement is not limited to Kwari Market but will be replicated across Kano State to curb illegal construction practices.

He urged all developers to adhere to due process by securing necessary permits before commencing any building projects.

"You cannot just get land from anywhere and start building without documents or approval. We will investigate and take lawful action against anyone involved," he affirmed. The committee announced that the sealed structure will be demolished to restore order and enhance public safety in the market area. This move reflects the state government's broader initiative to enforce urban planning laws, protect public rights of way, and promote sustainable development.

Authorities have called on property owners and contractors to comply with regulations to avoid similar actions, which may include fines, sealing, or demolition of non-compliant structures. Continuous monitoring and enforcement are expected to maintain the integrity of public spaces and support economic activities in key commercial zones like Kwari Market





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Kano Illegal Construction Kwari Market KANGIS Urban Planning Public Safety Demolition

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