Kano Free Trade Zone Revenue Surges to N40 Billion Amid Manufacturing Growth

The Kano Free Trade Zone reports N40 billion in customs revenue and 87 operational firms. Director Solomon Topa highlights exports to North Africa and job creation in Northern Nigeria.

The Kano Free Trade Zone has achieved a significant economic milestone, recording N40 billion in customs revenue as of August 2026. This financial surge underscores the industrial estate's transformation into a critical hub for value-added manufacturing and a vital gateway for Nigerian products to access international markets.

Located on a 262-hectare expanse, the zone hosts 87 operational enterprises, including indigenous companies, wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and joint ventures. These entities engage in the production and processing of various goods for both local consumption and export, contributing heavily to job creation and technology transfer within the region.

Also read Kano APC To Kwankwaso: Prove Gov Yusuf's Role In Gwarzo's Ordeal

Export Portfolio Shifts From Raw Commodities

Mr. Solomon Topa, the Director of the Kano Free Trade Zone, stated that the zone's export portfolio has moved beyond traditional raw commodity shipments to include manufactured and processed products. He noted that a significant share of the momentum in the national export index over the past years comes from these 87 companies.

Topa explained that the composition of goods leaving the zone is as important as the volume. Where the country once shipped raw commodities, the zone's factories now assemble and export cars, electrical cables, specialized food for malnourished children, processed shea butter, refined vegetable oil, cashew kernels, ginned cotton, yams, leather goods, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and light electronics assemblies.

Advertisement

These products carry substantially higher unit values compared to raw materials. The Director emphasized that the zone covers 262 hectares and hosts enterprises that consistently engage in meaningful export-oriented production, significantly boosting Nigeria's overall export performance.

Employment Generation and Technology Transfer Benefits

The enterprises operating within the Kano Free Trade Zone have contributed to employment generation, local manufacturing, and the attraction of domestic and foreign investments. Topa clarified that while 113 enterprises were granted licenses to operate in the zone, 87 are currently operational, while the remaining 26 are at various stages of development.

These operations have created between 3,000 and 5,000 direct jobs for local workers. Additionally, the zone's activities support small businesses through supply chains and other commercial activities, fostering a robust local economic ecosystem.

Topa identified technology transfer as a major benefit of the free trade zone, particularly through the engagement of expatriates who transfer specialized skills and technical knowledge to Nigerian employees. Foreign companies establish their enterprises and factories, employing Nigerians who work alongside them, thereby gaining knowledge and skills.

Strategic Gateway to Maghreb Countries and Investment

Beyond contributing to domestic manufacturing, the Kano Free Trade Zone has become an important economic gateway to the Maghreb countries. Products from the industrial estate are now reaching Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Libya, expanding Nigeria's trade footprint in North Africa.

Topa highlighted that foreign direct investment is a major contribution of the zone, with investors bringing capital into the country to establish and operate businesses. These activities support economic growth in the northern region and attract significant interest from international partners seeking to enter the West African market.

Advertisement

Nigeria Customs Service Collaboration Boosts Revenue

Richard Bassey, the Deputy Director of the Kano Free Trade Zone, attributed the increase in customs revenue to improved collaboration between the zone's management and the Nigeria Customs Service. This partnership was designed to improve revenue collection while preserving the incentives that make the free trade zone attractive to investors.

Manufacturers importing raw materials into the zone operate under suspended-duty arrangements, with duties becoming payable when finished products enter Nigeria's domestic customs territory. Bassey explained that this mechanism ensures compliance while supporting the operational needs of manufacturers.

The collaboration with Customs also introduced an inventory procedure to ensure that manufacturers paid duties only on imported raw materials actually used in production. Bassey noted that waste is excluded from this calculation, allowing for more accurate and fair revenue assessment.

Goods brought into the zone for warehousing and subsequently released into Nigeria are subject to full customs duties, while goods exported to other countries are not taxed. This structure supports the zone's role as a global trade hub.

Bassey highlighted the contribution of Nutri-K Limited, a manufacturer of ready-to-use therapeutic food for malnourished children, to the zone's export performance. Such specialized manufacturing exemplifies the high-value production capabilities that now define the Kano Free Trade Zone.