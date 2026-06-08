Kano Fire Service Saves 34 Lives, Preserves ₦437m Property in May 2026 Operations

The Kano State Fire Service reported rescuing 34 lives and saving property worth over ₦437 million in May 2026, while 13 persons died in fire, road, and well-related incidents. The Director emphasized the need for public safety awareness.

The Kano State Fire Service reported that its personnel saved 34 lives and preserved property valued at over ₦437 million during various emergency operations across the state in May 2026.

The agency also disclosed that 13 persons tragically lost their lives during the same period in incidents including fire outbreaks, road accidents, drowning, and well-related accidents. These figures were outlined in a statement released on Monday by the Public Relations Officer, ACFO Saminu Abdullahi. According to the statement, between May 1 and May 31, 2026, the service responded to 58 fire incidents, conducted 15 rescue operations, and dealt with seven false alarm calls.

The operations were executed through the agency's network of 30 fire stations spread across all 44 local government areas of Kano State under the direction of the Director, Alhaji Sani Anas. A detailed breakdown revealed that the 13 fatalities resulted from fire outbreaks, road traffic accidents, and incidents involving ponds and wells. Conversely, 34 individuals were successfully rescued from different emergencies.

The agency further noted that property worth an estimated ₦144.01 million was destroyed by fire and other emergencies during the month. The Director, Alhaji Sani Anas, described the figures as a reflection of the commitment of firefighters across the state. He emphasized that personnel remained on duty throughout the month, responding to emergencies across communities in Kano State. He stated that the 34 lives saved and the substantial value of property preserved demonstrate the importance of prompt emergency response.

Anas expressed deep concern over the number of fatalities recorded, noting that many incidents could have been prevented through greater public awareness and adherence to safety precautions. He urged residents to adopt proper fire safety practices in homes, markets, workplaces and public places, stressing that fire safety is everyone's responsibility. He also called on residents to ensure that wells and ponds are properly secured to prevent accidents, particularly involving children and vulnerable persons.

He reaffirmed the agency's commitment to protecting lives and property through emergency response, public enlightenment, and preventive safety campaigns





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Kano State Fire Service Emergency Response Fire Incidents Rescue Operations Public Safety Property Damage Fatalities Alhaji Sani Anas

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