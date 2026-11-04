Kano Fire Service Confirms Gezawa Market Blaze on November 2

Kano State Fire Service extinguished a major fire at Gezawa Market on Monday morning. Kabiru Jafaru confirmed the destruction of shops and containers in Kano.

Kano State Fire Service has confirmed a destructive fire incident at Gezawa Market located within the Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. The blaze occurred during the early morning hours on Monday, November 2, 2026, resulting in the total loss of properties valued at millions of naira.

Fire Service Response Details

Kabiru Jafaru, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, verified the occurrence of this disaster in an official statement released on Wednesday. His report confirms that the emergency response team received a distress call from Ibrahim Sani at approximately 5:15 am on Monday, November 2, 2026. Sani reported that fire had broken out at the Gezawa Market, prompting immediate action from the authorities to contain the spread of flames.

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Upon receiving the urgent call, the fire service personnel mobilized rapidly to the scene. Their swift intervention successfully extinguished the fire, thereby preventing the inferno from expanding into other sections of the market complex. The agency's statement emphasized that the fire involved one specific shop, four shipping containers, and seven temporary shops, all of which were completely razed to the ground by the flames.

Safety Warnings for Harmattan

The Director of the Kano State Fire Service used this incident to urge the general public to strictly observe all necessary safety precautions. This warning is particularly critical as the harmattan season has officially set in, bringing with it dry conditions that increase the risk of fire outbreaks. The director emphasized that community vigilance and adherence to safety protocols are essential to preventing similar devastating incidents in the future.

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Previous reports from the Kano State Fire Service highlight the severity of fire hazards in the region. An earlier fire outbreak on Saturday, October 31, 2026, destroyed no fewer than 110 buildings and structures at the Kofar Ruwa Timber Market in the Kano metropolis. That specific inferno resulted in the destruction of 75 permanent buildings and 35 temporary structures across various sections of the market.

The recurring nature of these fires underscores the urgent need for improved fire safety infrastructure and community awareness in Kano State. The destruction of millions of naira worth of property at Gezawa Market serves as another stark reminder of the economic impact these disasters have on local traders. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while reinforcing safety guidelines during the dry season.