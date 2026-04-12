Kano Cyberbullying Investigation: Governor's Aides Interrogated Amidst Kwankwaso Fallout

The State Security Service in Kano interrogates Governor Abba Yusuf's media aides following a complaint of cyberbullying against former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and members of the Kwankwasiyya movement. The investigation comes amid political tensions following Yusuf's defection from NNPP to APC.

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The petitioner, Musa Danzaki chairman of the Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano complained to the secret police that Sanusi Bature, Ibrahim Adam, and Mr Hotoro frequently targeted senior officials of the Kwankwasiyya movement for cyberbullying. The State Security Service SSS in Kano has interrogated Governor Abba Yusuf’s media aides over a complaint of cyberbullying former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and several opposition politicians in the state. The petitioner, Musa Danzaki chairman of the Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano complained to the secret police that Sanusi Bature, Ibrahim Adam, and Mr Hotoro frequently targeted senior officials of the Kwankwasiyya movement for cyberbullying. The petition, dated 9 April and received by the SSS on 10 April, also accused the officials of cyberbullying former deputy governor Aminu Abdussalam, Senator for Kano Central District Rufa’i Hanga, and other members of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the state on their social media handles. One of the accused, Mr Bature, confirmed to reporters that they were interrogated for about 4 hours before being released. This development comes amid escalating social media hostilities between supporters of Mr Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf. The two political figures parted ways in January following Governor Yusuf’s defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC. For years, Governor Yusuf was considered the most loyal protégé of Mr Kwankwaso, his father-in-law. Mr Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya movement supported his rise to the governorship in 2023. Mr Kwankwaso’s supporters have accused the governor of betrayal for joining the APC. But his supporters say his move was for the state’s development.\The initial focus centers on the interrogation of Governor Abba Yusuf’s media aides by the State Security Service SSS in Kano. This action stems from a complaint alleging cyberbullying against former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and other opposition figures, spearheaded by Musa Danzaki, chairman of the Kwankwasiyya movement. The complaint targets Sanusi Bature, Ibrahim Adam, and Mr Hotoro, accusing them of frequently targeting senior Kwankwasiyya officials on social media platforms. The petition, officially submitted on April 9th and received by the SSS on April 10th, also highlights allegations of cyberbullying directed towards former Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam, Senator Rufa’i Hanga, and other Kwankwasiyya members. This event unfolds amidst growing tensions and social media clashes between supporters of Kwankwaso and the current Governor Yusuf. The investigation adds to the political friction.\The core of the conflict traces back to a split between the two political figures. Governor Yusuf, formerly a staunch Kwankwaso ally and father-in-law, defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP to the All Progressives Congress APC in January. This shift has ignited accusations of betrayal from Kwankwaso’s supporters, who see the move as a breach of trust. Conversely, Governor Yusuf’s supporters argue that the defection was motivated by the best interests of the state and its developmental needs. The current investigation into cyberbullying allegations serves as another dimension to this political fallout. The interrogation of the media aides of Governor Abba Yusuf, initiated by the SSS, suggests that the conflict has evolved from political rhetoric into legal and security related scrutiny. The details of the interrogation and the specific charges against the accused are currently unknown, but the development underscores the increasingly hostile political climate in Kano and highlights the significant role that social media plays in shaping political discourse and fueling rivalries.\The interrogation of the media aides, conducted by the SSS in Kano, is a direct result of allegations surrounding cyberbullying targeting prominent political figures. The Kwankwasiyya movement’s chairman, Musa Danzaki, filed the complaint, implicating Sanusi Bature, Ibrahim Adam, and Mr Hotoro. The petition explicitly accuses these individuals of cyberbullying, with specific examples focusing on targeting senior officials and members of the Kwankwasiyya movement. The timing of this investigation and its link to the political realignment between Governor Yusuf and former Governor Kwankwaso suggests that this may be more than simply a law enforcement procedure. Political analysts will undoubtedly look at this as an attempt to curb dissent or silence opposition. The involvement of the SSS adds a layer of seriousness and complexity to the situation, especially given the history of the SSS being used in politically charged cases. The release of the interrogated media aides after approximately four hours indicates the early stage of the investigation, leaving the ultimate outcome and legal ramifications yet to be fully determined





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Kano Cyberbullying Rabiu Kwankwaso Abba Yusuf Kwankwasiyya Movement

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