Kano Court Sentences Two to 14 Years for Culpable Homicide

A Kano State High Court has sentenced Nafi’u Garba and Abdulmajeed Garba to 14 years imprisonment for the death of Surajo, following a dispute that escalated into violence. The court considered the defendants’ age and the circumstances of the incident when delivering the verdict.

A Kano State High Court, located in Bompai, has delivered a significant verdict in a case of culpable homicide , sentencing two young men, Nafi’u Garba and Abdulmajeed Garba, to a 14-year prison term.

The sentence was handed down without the possibility of a fine, marking a firm stance against violent crime within the state. Justice Hadiza Sulaiman presided over the court proceedings, culminating in the judgment delivered on Monday, April 27, 2026. The case originated from an incident that occurred on March 16, 2019, at approximately 8:15 p.m., and involved a fatal altercation stemming from a disagreement over a marriage-related matter.

The defendants, both residents of Dakata in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, were initially charged with criminal conspiracy and homicide by the Kano State Government. The prosecution’s case rested on establishing the defendants’ involvement in the death of Surajo, the deceased, and demonstrating a clear link between their actions and the resulting injuries that ultimately led to his demise. The core of the prosecution’s argument centered around the escalation of a verbal dispute into a physical assault.

The initial conflict reportedly began with Surajo slapping Nafi’u Garba, an act that triggered a retaliatory response. Nafi’u, according to the prosecution, then mobilized a group of youths, leading to a coordinated attack on Surajo. The prosecution asserted that the defendants, along with others, actively participated in inflicting injuries upon the deceased, injuries that proved fatal. To substantiate their claims, the prosecution presented three witnesses during the trial.

These witnesses provided testimonies that Justice Sulaiman deemed both credible and convincing, significantly bolstering the prosecution’s case. The court carefully evaluated the evidence presented, considering the consistency and reliability of the witness accounts. The defense team, however, contested the charges, arguing for their clients’ innocence and presenting their own line of defense. Despite their efforts, the court ultimately found the defense’s arguments unconvincing and dismissed them, paving the way for a guilty verdict.

The meticulous examination of evidence and witness testimonies underscored the court’s commitment to a fair and thorough legal process. Recognizing the complexities of the case, Justice Sulaiman acknowledged the defendants’ ages at the time of the incident – approximately 16 years old – and the circumstances surrounding the killing. While initially charged under Section 221 of the Penal Code, the court opted to amend the charge to Section 224, reflecting a nuanced understanding of the situation.

The judge reasoned that the killing arose from a spontaneous fight rather than a premeditated act of violence, a crucial distinction that influenced the decision to reduce the severity of the charge. This adjustment demonstrated the court’s consideration of mitigating factors and its commitment to proportionality in sentencing. Despite the reduction in the charge, the gravity of the offense warranted a substantial punishment.

Consequently, both Nafi’u Garba and Abdulmajeed Garba were sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in a correctional facility, with no option for a monetary fine. This sentence serves as a deterrent to others and reinforces the legal consequences of engaging in violent acts. The case highlights the importance of resolving disputes peacefully and the severe repercussions of resorting to violence, even in the heat of the moment.

The judgment underscores the judiciary’s role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for victims of crime





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Kano State Culpable Homicide Sentencing Justice Imprisonment

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