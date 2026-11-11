Kano CNG Stations Launch to Cut Fuel Costs and Boost Transport

Three new Compressed Natural Gas stations in Kano State can refuel 2,500 vehicles daily. The initiative significantly lowers fuel expenses for keke riders and taxi drivers in Northern Nigeria.

Okuwale Adama, Executive Director of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, announced that three newly inaugurated Compressed Natural Gas stations in Kano State are capable of refueling up to 2,500 cars and tricycles every day. These facilities represent a significant expansion of energy infrastructure in the region, designed to provide reliable and affordable fuel options for local transport operators.

High Capacity Distribution Hub Details

The operational network includes a major distribution hub located at Tamburawa in the Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area, which features a capacity of 300,000 standard cubic meters per day for Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas. This mother station is supported by two LNG tanks with a combined storage capacity of 110 metric tonnes, each holding 55 metric tonnes, allowing it to handle five million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

Also read FG unveils three gas stations in Kano to boost CNG adoption

In addition to the large hub, a smaller retail station operates at Hotoro in the Tarauni Local Government Area with a daily capacity of 21,000 standard cubic meters. This daughter station has a storage capacity of eight metric tonnes, specifically sized to fit its strategic location and available space constraints while serving the immediate community needs.

Significant Savings for Transport Operators

Adama emphasized that the availability of these stations will allow vehicle owners to save substantially on their daily operating costs by switching from traditional petrol to cleaner natural gas alternatives. He noted that the high throughput of the facilities means nearly two vehicles can be refueled every single minute around the clock, reducing queue times for early morning workers.

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The financial benefit is stark when comparing current market prices in Kano, where petrol sells for approximately ₦1,420 per liter compared to just ₦600 for an equivalent amount of energy from CNG. A keke rider who typically purchases ten liters of petrol daily spends ₦14,200, whereas using CNG reduces that same daily expenditure to about ₦6,000.

Strategic Vision for Northern Nigeria

Mubarak Danbatta, Founder of Rolling Energy Limited, described the inauguration as a critical step toward transforming the energy landscape across Northern Nigeria, where gas infrastructure has historically been inadequate. His company partnered with the MDGIF to bridge this gap, aiming to build an integrated energy ecosystem that powers industries and various businesses beyond just passenger transport.

Danbatta stated that the vision behind establishing Rolling Energy was to bring cleaner, more affordable, and accessible energy closer to Nigerians, particularly those in regions lacking robust fuel networks. The partnership ensures that the infrastructure not only serves individual commuters but also supports broader industrial and commercial activities in the area.

National Agenda and Future Impact

Adama commended President Bola Tinubu for placing renewed emphasis on domestic gas utilization and promoting cleaner transport alternatives through the Renewed Hope Agenda. This national focus aligns with the local implementation of the CNG stations, which aim to reduce reliance on imported petroleum products and enhance energy security within the state.

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The introduction of these facilities provides a tangible solution to the high cost of living for transport workers, effectively putting money back into their pockets every day. As the infrastructure becomes fully operational, it is expected to stabilize fuel supply chains and encourage wider adoption of clean energy technologies among consumers and commercial fleets alike.