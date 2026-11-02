Kano Assembly to Screen Two Commissioner Nominees Tuesday

The Kano State House of Assembly will screen two commissioner nominees, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa and Balarabe Sa'idu Gani, on Tuesday at 10am.

The Kano State House of Assembly will on Tuesday screen two additional commissioner-nominees forwarded by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Nominations Screening Scheduled for Tuesday

The nominees are expected to appear before the lawmakers at 10am on Tuesday, according to the Chief Press Secretary to the Assembly, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, in a statement issued on Monday. The nominees, whose names were contained in an executive bill forwarded to the Assembly, are the Governor's official spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, and Balarabe Sa'idu Gani. The screening was scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 10 a.m., with the Speaker directing them to appear before the Assembly.

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The House had received a letter from the governor requesting the screening and confirmation of the two nominees. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Isma'il Falgore, said the executive had requested expeditious legislative action on the nominations.

He explained that the exercise would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This process remains an essential constitutional responsibility of the Assembly to ensure only qualified and capable individuals join the State Executive Council. The latest nominations came barely days after the Assembly confirmed six commissioner nominees earlier forwarded by the state government.

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New Roles for Information and Environment Nominees

Dawakin-Tofa, who also serves as Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, is expected to be deployed as the new Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, potentially replacing former Commissioner for Information, Abdullahi Ibrahim Waiya. Similarly, the former Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Dahiru Hashim, was redeployed to the Ministry of Water Resources. The screening will be conducted strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution under the leadership of the Speaker.

This process remains an essential constitutional responsibility of the Assembly to ensure only qualified and capable individuals join the State Executive Council.