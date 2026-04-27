Kano Assembly Confirms Murtala Sule Garo as Deputy Governor

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of Murtala Sule Garo as the new Deputy Governor, following the resignation of Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo and a thorough screening process.

The Kano State House of Assembly has officially validated the appointment of Murtala Sule Garo as the new Deputy Governor of Kano State , concluding a rigorous screening process.

The confirmation transpired during a plenary session expertly led by Speaker Jibril Isma’il Falgore, following the presentation and subsequent acceptance of a comprehensive report compiled by a specially formed ad hoc committee. This development arises from the recent resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, creating a vacancy at the state’s second-highest executive office.

The process adhered strictly to the constitutional framework governing such appointments, specifically Section 191(3)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which explicitly grants the State House of Assembly the authority to approve a nominee when a vacancy occurs in the office of the Deputy Governor. The ad hoc committee, under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Muhammad Bello, conducted a detailed and exhaustive screening of Garo’s qualifications and suitability for the position.

This involved a substantial question-and-answer session designed to assess his educational foundation, his accumulated professional experience, his comprehension of the principles of good governance, and his articulated vision for the future of Kano State. Beyond the verbal assessment, the committee meticulously verified the authenticity and accuracy of Garo’s submitted credentials, ensuring a thorough and unbiased evaluation. The committee’s report highlighted Garo’s evident understanding of the multifaceted responsibilities inherent in the office of Deputy Governor.

He presented a well-defined and coherent plan outlining how he intends to actively support and collaborate with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in advancing the state’s developmental agenda. This proactive approach and clear articulation of his role were key factors in the committee’s positive assessment. The committee members were uniformly impressed by his preparedness and commitment to serving the people of Kano State.

Based on the overwhelmingly positive findings of the screening process, the ad hoc committee unequivocally recommended Murtala Sule Garo’s confirmation to the House of Assembly. This recommendation was met with unanimous approval from all present lawmakers. Speaker Falgore formally called for a vote following the adoption of the committee’s report, and the Assembly demonstrated its full and unwavering support for the nomination. This decisive vote officially confirms Murtala Sule Garo as the Deputy Governor of Kano State.

The Assembly’s action underscores its dedication to upholding its constitutional responsibilities and ensuring a smooth transition in leadership. Furthermore, the Kano State House of Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a collaborative relationship with the executive branch, working in unison to promote effective governance, transparency, accountability, and sustainable development throughout Kano State. This commitment signals a unified front in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the state and striving for the betterment of its citizens.

The confirmation of Garo is expected to strengthen the state government and facilitate the implementation of its policies and programs





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Kano State Deputy Governor Murtala Sule Garo State Assembly Confirmation

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