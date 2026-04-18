Kano APC Stands Firmly Behind President Tinubu, Denounces Fictitious Withdrawal of Support

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has unequivocally refuted claims of withdrawing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's potential second term. The party leadership has dismissed a statement attributed to an unrecognized group as a deliberate fabrication aimed at undermining the administration and sowing discord within the party ranks.

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a robust and unequivocal denial of any withdrawal of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 's aspirations for a second term. This firm stance comes in response to a purported statement circulating within the state, allegedly issued by a group identified as the Arewa APC Forum, Kano State Chapter.

The APC in Kano has emphatically declared this assertion to be entirely false, misleading, and a calculated maneuver designed to damage the reputation of the ruling party. A formal statement, dated April 17, 2026, and officially endorsed by Auwalu Abdullahi Soja, the APC State Publicity Secretary, serves as the party's official rebuttal. In this statement, the Kano APC leadership underscored that no recognized or constitutionally sanctioned organ within the party's structure in Kano has made any decision to retract its backing for the President. The statement further emphasized that the state chapter remains steadfastly committed to President Tinubu and his ongoing administration. The party expressed its awareness of concerted efforts by certain individuals and obscure groups to generate confusion and foster disunity amongst its members. The APC explicitly stated that the so-called Arewa APC Forum is an entity unknown to the established party structure and does not in any way represent the collective views or sentiments of the APC membership in Kano State. This denial highlights the party's dedication to maintaining internal cohesion and presenting a united front. Furthermore, the APC in Kano reaffirmed its unwavering confidence in President Tinubu's leadership capabilities. The statement highlighted the administration's diligent focus on delivering effective good governance, actively implementing crucial economic reforms aimed at national prosperity, and diligently promoting overall national development. Under the leadership of Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, the APC Kano chapter has issued a strong directive to all party members and the general public, urging them to completely disregard the fabricated statement. The party characterized the purported withdrawal as the malicious work of mischief-makers intent on instigating unnecessary tension and division. The statement concluded by asserting that the individual allegedly responsible for signing the fictitious withdrawal statement is an unknown entity, not a recognized stakeholder within the party at any level in Kano State. This comprehensive repudiation aims to quell any misinformation and reinforce the unwavering solidarity of the Kano APC with the current administration and its leadership





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