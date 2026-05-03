Kano APC Stakeholders Endorse Senator Jibrin and Rep. Doguwa for Reelection

All Progressives Congress stakeholders in Kano State have overwhelmingly endorsed Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and Alhassan Doguwa for reelection, citing their commitment to development and constituency representation. A separate endorsement challenge exists in Tudun Wada, requiring party intervention.

Kano State All Progressives Congress ( APC ) stakeholders have demonstrated strong support for incumbent lawmakers seeking reelection, signaling a unified front ahead of upcoming elections. A committee representing local government areas and wards within the Kano North Senatorial District has formally endorsed Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin for a second term.

Simultaneously, the APC committee for the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency has adopted Alhassan Doguwa, the current House of Representatives member for that constituency, as their candidate for reelection. The endorsements were announced during a declaration ceremony held in Kano on Saturday, with leaders emphasizing the lawmakers’ commitment to constituency development and their ability to bridge diverse interests. The decision to back Senator Jibrin stems from a perceived track record of tangible achievements, particularly in infrastructure and human capital development.

Committee members, like Isyaku Haruna, highlighted the senator’s proactive approach to addressing grassroots needs through initiatives such as rural road construction, the establishment of higher education institutions, and the provision of scholarships for youth pursuing studies abroad. Furthermore, the revitalization of agricultural support programs was cited as a key factor, demonstrating a direct positive impact on households throughout the senatorial district.

Mr. Haruna articulated that Senator Jibrin’s dedication extends beyond legislative duties, actively securing federal opportunities and empowerment schemes for his constituents. These include scholarships for students, employment opportunities for graduates, and financial assistance for small business owners, all contributing to sustainable development within the region.

The stakeholders expressed a firm commitment to mobilizing widespread support across all thirteen local government areas of the Kano North Senatorial District, aiming to ensure both Senator Jibrin’s continued success and the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This endorsement is viewed as a strong affirmation of Senator Jibrin’s legislative agenda and a testament to his effective representation of the people.

However, the endorsement process hasn’t been entirely without internal complexities. While the APC Trustees Committee in Tudun Wada and Doguwa local government areas, under the leadership of Nura Dankadai, has officially endorsed Alhassan Doguwa, a separate group within the Tudun Wada Local Government Area has put forward Salisu Yusha’u as their preferred consensus candidate. This divergence in opinion introduces a potential challenge for the party, requiring careful navigation to ensure a unified front.

The Kano State APC leadership is currently addressing these local-level disputes, having established a committee to collate reports from all 44 local government areas. A final ruling on the matter is anticipated as the party works to resolve the conflicting endorsements and present a cohesive list of candidates for the upcoming elections. The situation underscores the importance of internal party mechanisms for conflict resolution and the need for a transparent and inclusive process to maintain unity and maximize electoral prospects.

The outcome of this internal deliberation will be crucial in determining the APC’s strategy and chances of success in the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency





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