All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kano State have overwhelmingly endorsed Murtala Garo as their preferred candidate for the vacant deputy governorship position. The decision, supported by influential party figures, highlights Garo's experience and aims to stabilize the state's political landscape.

Kano State All Progressives Congress APC stakeholders have rallied behind Murtala Garo as their preferred candidate for the vacant deputy governor ship position. Sources within the party indicate that Garo has garnered approximately 90 percent support from the attendees, a significant endorsement particularly from key influential factions within the APC .

Alhassan Doguwa, a member of the House of Representatives, publicly urged Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to consider Garo for the role, emphasizing his suitability. Doguwa highlighted Garo's unwavering consistency, patience, and loyalty as qualities that make him an ideal partner for the governor, especially during a crucial period. The deliberations and subsequent endorsement reflect a significant shift in the political landscape of Kano State, as the APC seeks to solidify its position and navigate the complexities of governance following the previous election cycles and political maneuvers. Initially, the stakeholders presented a list of three potential candidates for the deputy governorship, which included Garo, Rabiu Bichi, and Kabiru Rurum. However, the discussions and evaluations ultimately favored Garo, leading to a near-unanimous endorsement from prominent figures within the party. Notable individuals lending their support to Garo's candidacy include Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State; Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, a former deputy governor; Abubakar Kabir Bichi; Abdurrahman Sumaila, the senator representing Kano South; Mariya Bunkure, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory; Garba Lado; Abdulkarim Zaura, the former Speaker of the Kano State Assembly; Hamisu Chidari; Abdulhamin Jibrin; and Abdullahi Rogo. These individuals represent a broad spectrum of influence and experience within the APC, and their collective backing underscores the significance of Garo's selection. The widespread support for Garo signifies a strategic attempt by the APC to regain momentum and unite the party, as it aims to foster stability within the state's political arena. This endorsement of Garo can be seen as a unified front, signalling a new chapter in the complex political narratives of the region. Stakeholders also noted Garo's diverse experience in various capacities within the political sphere, making him a well-rounded candidate. His previous roles have included serving as the PDP organizing secretary, a special advisor, chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), a commissioner, and even the APC deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 elections. This extensive experience, they argue, has equipped him with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively assist the governor. Moreover, the fact that Garo does not currently hold a specific office is seen as an advantage, as it simplifies the transition process and allows him to seamlessly integrate into the role. Supporters believe his potential appointment could greatly contribute to strengthening the unity within the APC and significantly stabilizing the political atmosphere in Kano State, which has seen some turbulence after the gubernatorial elections. The party hopes this unanimous selection will serve to consolidate power and create the perfect balance to assist Governor Abba Yusuf and improve the state's economy and social welfare in general





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Kano State APC Murtala Garo Deputy Governor Politics Endorsement

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