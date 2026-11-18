Kano State unveils its 2027 budget prioritizing infrastructure completion and rural growth. Education receives 28 percent of funds, ensuring tangible gains for citizens across all sectors in the coming fiscal year.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has introduced a strategic fiscal framework for 2027 that shifts the state's development narrative from initiation to completion. The proposed budget explicitly targets the finishing of ongoing projects and the consolidation of existing gains to ensure that development benefits reach rural villages as effectively as urban centers. This approach aims to transform started structures into fully functional amenities for the public.

Budget Allocation Prioritizes Essential Services

The financial plan concentrates its allocations across five critical sectors: education, infrastructure, health, water resources, and rural development. These areas collectively account for 74.5 percent of the total budget, reflecting a deliberate strategy to address the interconnected nature of public service delivery. Education leads these allocations with 28 percent, representing approximately ₦309.7 billion, while infrastructure follows with 20 percent of the funds.

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Health services receive 15 percent of the budget, underscoring the state's commitment to improving medical care facilities across the region. Water and rural development are allocated 8 percent, and agriculture receives 3.5 percent. The administration argues that these sectors are mutually dependent, noting that a child requires good health to learn effectively, and a farmer needs roads to transport crops to market.

Education Sector Reaches New Milestones

Under the current administration, the Kano State Government has recruited 8,588 teachers, including 4,900 permanent staff and 3,688 under the BESDA programme. The state has also paid over ₦1.33 billion as its 30 percent counterpart contribution for NECO, NBAIS, and NABTEB examinations, while settling fees for more than 150,000 students. This investment has contributed to Kano topping the 2026 NECO results for the second consecutive year.

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Infrastructure improvements in education include the establishment of new institutions such as Kano State Polytechnic in Gaya and a female hostel at the Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso College of Remedial Studies. Computer-based test centers are being deployed across all 44 local governments, and Northwest University has successfully gained accreditation from the National Universities Commission and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Health and Agriculture Expand Reach

The health sector is undergoing significant expansion with the construction of a new General Hospital in Kumbotso and the rehabilitation of Rogo General Hospital following a fire. Primary health facilities in Garko, Garin Malam, Ghari, Shanono, Gabasawa, and Rimin Gado are being upgraded to higher-level centers. Work continues on projects at Dangora, Tofa, Kura, and Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

In agriculture, the government has inducted 1,038 extension workers and distributed 150 truckloads of subsidized fertilizer to all 44 local governments. The administration established three large-scale mechanization centers and extended the Watari Irrigation Scheme to benefit 1,550 farmers. Livestock management has also improved, with 400 grazing reserves recovered, over 100 watering points reopened, and more than 800,000 sheep and goats vaccinated.

Infrastructure Completion Defines Future Growth

Water security initiatives include the ₦11.40 billion rehabilitation of the Challawa intake and treatment facility, alongside the ₦9.94 billion Tamburawa intake station. Twenty solar-powered boreholes have been completed under the PEWASH project to support rural communities. These efforts complement broader infrastructure goals aimed at modernizing the state's urban and rural landscapes.

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The ₦34.5 billion New International Market at Dangwauro is currently halfway complete, serving as a major commercial hub. Traffic congestion in Kano's busiest areas is being addressed through the Dan'agundi flyover and underpass, as well as the Tal'udu cloverleaf. Five-kilometer road projects are underway in multiple local government areas, ensuring that the state's development blueprint translates into tangible improvements for everyday citizens.