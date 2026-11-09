Harry Kane left out of FIFPRO World XI despite winning 2026 Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane became the first reigning Ballon d'Or winner to miss the FIFPRO Men's World XI, while Lionel Messi returned after a three-year absence and Lucy Bronze set a women's record.

Harry Kane has become the first reigning Ballon d'Or winner to be left out of the FIFPRO Men's World XI, after the 2026 team was announced on Monday.

The Bayern Munich striker, crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, was a surprise omission from the team chosen by professional players from 73 countries. Since the FIFPRO World 11 began in 2005, this is the first time a current Ballon d'Or holder has failed to feature, according to a Monday tweet by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Also read FULL LIST: England, Spain dominate 2026 FIFPRO Women's World XI

France Football cancelled the 2020 Ballon d'Or because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the 2019 winner Lionel Messi was still the reigning holder and was selected in the 2020 FIFPRO Men's World 11. The men's team was selected through a secure voting process involving 19,806 professional men's footballers worldwide.

Advertisement

Messi, who announced his international retirement in August after helping Argentina reach the World Cup final and continues to play club football for Inter Miami, was named in the World 11 for the first time since 2023. The 39-year-old was selected in a forward line alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. Lamine, 19, became the first player to earn two World 11 selections before turning 20 after also making last year's team.

He was joined by fellow Spain World Cup winners Rodri, Pau Cubarsi and David Raya. According to an infographic detailing how each player received his votes, Mbappe emerged first with 46%, followed by Lamine Yamal at 37.4%. The full men's team includes goalkeeper David Raya, defenders Pau Cubarsi, Virgil van Dijk and Achraf Hakimi, and midfielders Jude Bellingham, Rodri and Vitinha. The forwards are Haaland, Mbappe, Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Kane's Omission From Players' Team

The FIFPRO World 11 stands out among major individual football awards because it is voted for exclusively by professional footballers, who select their peers based on their performances. Kane's absence was notable after a prolific 2025-26 season in which he helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and captained England to the World Cup semi-finals. The Bayern striker became the first Englishman to claim football's most prestigious individual award since Michael Owen in 2001.

He was crowned at the 70th edition of the ceremony at the London Palladium, capping a remarkable campaign for club and country. Kane scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern during the season, helping the German club win the domestic league and cup double. His overall tally, including international matches, reached 73 goals at the time he won the award.

Women's World 11 Team

England and Chelsea right back Lucy Bronze became the first woman to earn nine selections to the FIFPRO Women's World 11. Zambia striker Barbra Banda was the only player from outside England and Spain included in the side chosen by women's players from 64 countries. The team also included Spain midfielders Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who are the only players to have won the Ballon d'Or Feminin three times after Putellas claimed her third award in October.

Advertisement

The women's team features goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, defenders Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes, midfielders Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Ella Toone, and forwards Barbra Banda and others. From league champions and World Cup winners to Ballon d'Or laureates and continental trophy holders, the FIFPRO World 11 recognises the best players as chosen by their fellow professionals.

This year's men's World XI featured some of the biggest names in world football, including eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. Despite his remarkable individual achievements during the season, Kane's omission marks a rare distinction in the history of the award, highlighting the gap between individual accolades and recognition from fellow professional footballers. The vote covered players from 73 countries for the men's team and 64 countries for the women's team.

Messi Returns To World 11

Messi's return to the World 11 comes after he announced his international retirement in August. He helped Argentina reach the World Cup final before stepping away from the national team, and he continues to play club football for Inter Miami. His selection alongside Haaland, Mbappe and Lamine Yamal gives the men's forward line a blend of experience and youth. Lamine Yamal's second selection before turning 20 sets a new mark for the award.

Spain's World Cup-winning contingent is also recognised, with Rodri, Pau Cubarsi and David Raya joining Lamine Yamal in the men's team. Kane's year included the Bundesliga title, the German cup and a World Cup semi-final as England captain. He scored 61 goals in 51 Bayern appearances and reached 73 goals overall including international matches when he received the Ballon d'Or. The award ceremony took place at the London Palladium.

His exclusion from the FIFPRO Men's World XI means the reigning Ballon d'Or winner will not appear in the players' team of the year for the first time in the award's history. The FIFPRO World 11 remains unique among major individual honours because only professional footballers vote for it.