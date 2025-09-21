Kalu Advocates for State Police, Cites Inadequate Security Response in Nigeria

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu calls for the immediate creation of state police to address Nigeria's security challenges, citing the inadequacy of the current centralized policing structure. He emphasizes the need for decentralization and a national public hearing to gather input and foster collaboration to improve security response times and overall citizen safety. He also comments on the economic reforms.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has asserted that Nigeria 's ability to effectively combat its persistent security challenges is intrinsically linked to the immediate establishment of state police .

Speaking to journalists in Abuja following his return from Geneva, Switzerland, where he participated in the 55th parliamentary conference on the World Trade Organisation/Inter-Parliamentary Union (WTO-IPU) public forum 2025, Kalu emphasized the critical need for decentralization of the country's policing structure. He characterized the current centralized system as inadequate and significantly lagging behind global best practices and standards. Kalu's remarks followed a previous engagement with Nigerian students at the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States, where he reiterated his conviction that a decentralized policing model represents the only viable path forward. He highlighted the pressing need to address the shortcomings of the current system, particularly its sluggish response times in comparison to global benchmarks. \In his address, Kalu provided a detailed exposition on the state police bill currently under consideration by the parliament. He explained that the primary objective is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policing across the nation. According to Kalu, the current centralized model inherently hinders swift responses to security threats. He proposed a restructuring that would allocate specific responsibilities to both state and federal police forces, aligning with the models employed in other nations. Kalu also acknowledged and addressed the concerns about potential misuse of state police, assuring the public that such fears should not preclude the majority of Nigerians from the security they deserve. He explicitly stated that the government is committed to delivering on its promise to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens. Kalu also called for a national public hearing on Monday to gather inputs and insights from Nigerians. His approach signifies a move towards a more inclusive and responsive security architecture. The intention is not to create divisions, but rather to create a more effective system. The essence of the bill is about the desire to foster collaboration between state and federal police forces to make sure everyone can feel safe and secure. This is not about undermining the police but about strengthening the security apparatus to make the country safer for everyone. It is not about creating another body in isolation but creating an environment where all stakeholders come together to make sure that the security architecture works efficiently to deliver results. \Furthermore, Kalu extended his appreciation to the Nigerian populace for their unwavering patriotism and support for President Bola Tinubu, particularly in relation to the controversial but necessary reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies. He praised the citizens for their understanding during what he acknowledged as a challenging period of transition, emphasizing that these difficult but ultimately beneficial decisions are pivotal for the revitalization of the Nigerian economy. He also lauded the efforts of state governments in their drive towards economic diversification, which he believes will generate employment opportunities and improve the general well-being of citizens. Kalu expressed optimism regarding the positive outcomes expected from these comprehensive reforms and emphasized the importance of collective action and focus during this transformative phase. He underscored the urgency of the situation and the imperative to move forward without distractions, with the collective goal of propelling Nigeria towards sustainable progress and development. The overall focus is on creating a better Nigeria for everyone by working in collaboration





