Kaka Inducted into AC Milan Hall of Fame After Stellar Career

Ricardo Kaka joins the AC Milan Hall of Fame, honoring his 2007 Champions League win and Ballon d'Or award with 307 appearances for the club.

Ricardo Kaká was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame of AC Milan on Saturday. The Brazilian football legend received the honor before the Serie A match between Milan and their archrivals Inter Milan. The ceremony took place at the historic San Siro stadium in front of his admirers.

Kaka Hall of Fame Induction at San Siro

Moved to tears by the recognition, Kaká was honored for his significant achievements during his seven seasons at the Italian giant. He made a total of 307 appearances for the club and scored 104 goals throughout his time in Milan. The tribute celebrated his enduring legacy and impact on the team.

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Kaka Champions League Triumph in 2007

Kaká arrived in Milan in 2003 after achieving remarkable success with São Paulo, where he scored 22 goals in 49 games. The transfer fee was reported to be 8.5 million euros, a sum then-owner Silvio Berlusconi described as peanuts in 2009. His arrival marked the beginning of a golden era for the club.

He was instrumental in helping Milan lift the Champions League title in 2007. The victory came against Liverpool in Athens after he scored a brace against Manchester United in the semi-final. This triumph came five years after the Miracle of Istanbul, where Liverpool won on penalties.

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Kaka Ballon d'Or and International Success

Following his club success, Kaká was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner in 2007. He finished ahead of global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the voting. This award recognized his status as the best player in the world during that year.

His active career also included winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil. Additionally, he received the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2007. He also secured La Liga and Copa del Rey titles with Real Madrid. His journey from São Paulo to global stardom remains a defining story in modern football history.