Kaduna State launches the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with a massive road walk, establishing new support units to protect survivors and ensure justice.

The Kaduna State Government has joined forces with civil society organizations and international development partners to launch a unified campaign against gender-based violence. This major initiative was officially inaugurated on Wednesday through a large-scale road walk designed to mobilize public support and highlight the urgent need for collective action.

Kaduna Launches 2026 Anti-Violence Campaign

The road walk was organized by the Kaduna State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in close collaboration with the CLEEN Foundation and various other partner organizations. This event marked the official commencement of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a critical annual campaign aimed at raising awareness and driving policy changes across the region.

Also read NHRC Calls for Stronger Accountability in Fight Against Gender-Based Violence Amid Rising Complaints

The campaign is scheduled to run from November 25 to December 10, 2026. It operates under the specific theme Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls. Stakeholders at the launch emphasized the necessity of a coordinated response to sexual and gender-based violence, addressing abuses that occur both online and offline with equal rigor and commitment.

More than 60 civil society organizations participated in the road walk, demonstrating a broad coalition against violence. The procession commenced at the NEPA Roundabout, proceeded to the Zinger Roundabout, and returned to the NEPA Roundabout before terminating at the Kaduna State Secretariat of the National Human Rights Commission along Muhammadu Buhari Way. This extensive route symbolized the widespread reach of the movement.

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Government Officials Outline Strategic Response Plans

Mariam Muazu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, spoke on behalf of Dr Rabi Salisu. She described the exercise as a sustainability road walk, explaining that the ministry intends for all stakeholders to take collective responsibility. This includes government ministries, departments, agencies, the media, and civil society organizations working together to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation across Kaduna State.

Amina Aliyu, the Director of Citizens' Rights at the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice, delivered a significant update regarding legal support structures. Representing the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice James Kanyip, she disclosed that the ministry had established a dedicated Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Unit. This unit operates under the Department of Citizens' Rights to provide first-line response and support for victims.

Aliyu explained that this new initiative is specifically designed to address the challenges victims face when seeking justice. Many individuals are reluctant to report cases to the police due to fear, stigma, or other personal concerns. The SGBV Unit aims to provide a friendly and accessible environment where victims can report incidents, receive guidance, and be referred to appropriate institutions for necessary interventions without facing judgment.

Activists and Partners Commit to Justice and Support

Professor Hauwa'u E. Yusuf, a human rights activist and Executive Director of the Centre for the Study and Resolution of Domestic Violence (CERSDOV), reiterated that her organization would not tolerate any form of injustice. She stated that CERSDOV remains committed to protecting women, girls, boys, and all members of society from violence. Her remarks underscored the organization's resolve to stand against any violation of human rights regardless of the victim's identity.

Yuf stressed that the 16 Days of Activism campaign covers more than just physical violence. It also addresses online abuse and other forms of gender-based violations that occur in digital spaces. The collective objective of all stakeholders is to ensure that victims and survivors of violence have access to justice, regardless of the nature or platform through which the abuse occurs.

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She emphasized that stakeholders are united in ensuring that anyone whose rights have been violated receives justice. The Centre for the Study and Resolution of Domestic Violence will feature various activities throughout the campaign period. Residents are urged to watch out for the organization's interventions and programmes as part of this broader effort to eradicate violence.

Coordinated Efforts for Long-Term Sustainability

To ensure effective implementation, the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice has established a working relationship with multiple key institutions. These include the police, the Ministry of Human Services, the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, and Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs). This network is designed to ensure coordinated responses to reported cases and to provide comprehensive care for survivors.

Stakeholders at the road walk stressed the need to strengthen access to justice, support survivors, and ensure accountability for perpetrators. The campaign aims to create a sustainable framework where reporting violence is seen as a safe and supported action. By involving over 60 civil society organizations, the initiative seeks to embed the fight against gender-based violence into the daily operations of public and private sectors.

The launch of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Kaduna represents a significant step toward creating a safer environment for all residents. Through the combined efforts of the government, civil society, and international partners, the state is positioning itself to tackle the root causes of violence and provide robust support systems for those affected.