Kaduna State Warns Against Bush Burning Ahead of Harmattan

KADCCAM issues urgent safety directives to hunters and farmers in Kaduna State to prevent wildfires during the approaching harmattan season.

The Kaduna State Climate Change Accountability Mechanism ( KADCCAM) has issued a stern warning to hunters, farmers, and general residents regarding the dangers of indiscriminate bush burning as the region prepares for the onset of the harmattan season. Co-director Ibrahima Yakubu emphasized the critical need for residents to adopt precautionary measures to prevent fire outbreaks in communities, farmlands, forests, markets, and other high-risk areas.

KADCCAM Safety Directives and Protocols

Ibrahima Yakubu specifically called upon hunters, farmers, traders, and business owners to exercise extreme caution when handling fire, cooking equipment, electrical appliances, and other potential sources of ignition. The co-director advised the public to avoid uncontrolled bush burning, the careless disposal of cigarette butts, and the open-air burning of refuse, which are primary causes of preventable wildfires in the state.

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Furthermore, Yakubu urged households and institutional entities to conduct thorough inspections of electrical connections and to switch off unused appliances when not in use. He recommended that residents keep fire extinguishers or basic firefighting equipment readily available wherever possible to ensure rapid response capabilities during any emergency situation.

Prevention Strategies and Hazard Mitigation

While offering safety advice, Ibrahima Yakubu cautioned residents against storing flammable materials close to heat sources. He also directed that access roads and emergency exits must remain clear at all times to facilitate swift emergency response operations if a fire outbreak occurs, ensuring that rescue teams can reach affected areas without obstruction.

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Beyond immediate fire prevention, the Kaduna State Climate Change Accountability Mechanism warned against indiscriminate waste disposal and open-air burning of waste, which significantly contribute to air pollution and environmental degradation. The organization highlighted that these practices exacerbate the vulnerability of the local ecosystem to disasters during the dry season.

Land Management and Collective Responsibility

The Kaduna State Climate Change Accountability Mechanism urged farmers and herders to adopt responsible land management practices to protect trees and vegetation. Residents were advised to avoid activities that could worsen land degradation, thereby preserving the natural barriers that help mitigate the spread of wildfires across the state.

KADCCAM stated that preventing environmental disasters requires collective action from government institutions, traditional and religious leaders, community associations, civil society organizations, and individual residents. This unified approach is essential to maintain environmental stability and public safety as the harmattan season approaches.