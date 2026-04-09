Kaduna State Skills Initiative Commended by National Council on Skills

The National Council on Skills praises Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for establishing the Kaduna State Council on Skills and expanding vocational training, highlighting its alignment with the national agenda and its potential as a model for other states. The commendation comes alongside the unveiling of skills development centers and plans to transform Panteka Market into an industrial hub, aiming to address unemployment and foster economic growth.

The National Council on Skills NCS has lauded Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for the successful launch and operationalization of the Kaduna State Council on Skills. This commendation was conveyed in a letter from Vice President Kashim Shettima, underscoring the significance of the initiative within the broader national agenda. The NCS, in its session, specifically acknowledged Governor Sani's leadership in personally chairing the State Council.

This decision is seen as a crucial step, perfectly aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda, a national vision aimed at fostering economic growth and social development. The NCS also recognizes this as a model for other states to emulate, setting a benchmark for sub-national entities across the country. The establishment of this council reflects a proactive commitment to tackling the unemployment challenge and promoting human capital development, which are central to the nation's strategic goals. The vice president highlights that the Kaduna State model is vital for a 'Bottom-Up' approach to skills acquisition, ensuring vocational and technical training initiatives effectively reach the grassroots level. This approach allows for a more localized and targeted skill development, addressing the specific needs of the communities and contributing directly to economic empowerment from the ground up. Furthermore, the NCS has expressed its commitment to ongoing collaboration with the Kaduna State Council to harmonize standards and amplify the impact of their interventions. The collaboration will ensure a coordinated approach to skills development. The National Council on Skills views the Kaduna State initiative as a critical model for scaling up skill development initiatives across Nigeria. The leadership shown by the Governor, the effective implementation of strategies and the positive impacts of the council have been noted by the NCS. This level of support from the NCS will greatly help to grow the council. \Governor Uba Sani's administration has made considerable strides in expanding technical and vocational education and skills acquisition within Kaduna State. This expansion includes the establishment of three state-of-the-art Kaduna State Institutes of Vocation Training and Skills Development KIVTSD. These institutes, strategically located in Soba, Rigachikun, and Samarun Kataf towns, across the three senatorial districts of the state, are designed to generate a significant number of skilled artisans annually. The institutes are projected to produce 12,000 artisans each year. The curriculum offered at these centers includes a wide array of skills training programs, encompassing areas such as welding, aluminium fabrication, fashion design, and solar panel installation, among others. Upon completion of their respective programs, these artisans will be awarded certificates, validating their newly acquired skills and making them more employable. The state government is also working closely with the National Board For Technical Education NBTE to ensure that the courses offered are properly certified, adhering to national standards and ensuring quality training. The collaboration with the NBTE guarantees that the skills acquired by the trainees are recognized nationally and meet the required industry standards. This also ensures that the skills will meet the requirements of employers. The focus is to equip the artisans with the relevant skills that will not only improve their livelihoods but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the state. The project is strategically designed to empower the youth and reduce unemployment.\In addition to the establishment of the KIVTSD, Governor Sani has ambitious plans to transform the Panteka Market into an industrial hub. The market currently houses approximately 38,000 artisans. The remodeling of Panteka Market is geared towards creating an industrial ecosystem that supports various trades, including welding and fabrication, carpentry and joinery, and masonry. This transformation aims to modernize the market and enhance its capacity to drive industrial activity and economic growth. The Governor has made it a priority to invest in infrastructure and provide necessary resources. The development plan includes providing relevant training to equip the artisans and provide them with the right tools. The government has prioritized infrastructure improvements and skills development programs that will enable the artisans to thrive. This comprehensive approach to skill development and industrial transformation exemplifies the Governor's vision for a more prosperous and sustainable Kaduna State. The focus on vocational training, the establishment of the council on skills, and the planned upgrade of Panteka Market are all interconnected initiatives. All of these programs will contribute to the creation of jobs. They will also improve the economic conditions of the citizens of Kaduna state. The programs are meant to provide the residents of Kaduna State with economic empowerment through vocational training. The Kaduna State Government aims to be a leading example of how to tackle unemployment and create an economically viable state





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