Kaduna State Releases N4.289 Billion for Pensioners’ Entitlements

The Kaduna State government has approved the release of N4.289 billion to settle outstanding gratuities, death benefits, and accrued rights for 1,637 pensioners and families of deceased workers. The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has expressed gratitude while also reminding the government of remaining liabilities.

The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has expressed profound gratitude following the recent approval and release of N4.289 billion by the state government.

This substantial sum is earmarked for the comprehensive settlement of outstanding gratuities, death benefits, and accrued rights owed to its members – retired civil servants and the families of deceased workers spanning both state and local government services. The disbursement plan encompasses both the contributory pension scheme, addressing accrued rights, and the defined benefit scheme, covering gratuities and death benefits, directly impacting the lives of 1,637 beneficiaries.

Specifically, N3,915,000,000 is allocated to 1,392 pensioners under the defined benefit scheme, providing much-needed financial relief after years of waiting. A further N374,000,000 is designated for 245 beneficiaries participating in the contributory pension scheme, ensuring they receive their due accrued rights. The announcement of this financial release was met with immediate positive reaction from the NUP leadership.

On April 16th, Aboman Ladan, the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State NUP, and Alhassan Balarabe Musa, the Secretary, jointly conveyed the union’s appreciation in a formal letter addressed to the state governor. They lauded the governor’s compassionate action, emphasizing that it had not only alleviated the financial hardships faced by pensioners but had also significantly restored their faith in the government’s commitment to their welfare.

The union specifically highlighted the governor’s role as a strong advocate for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, demonstrating a tangible commitment to improving the lives of senior citizens. The NUP expressed unwavering confidence in the governor’s continued dedication to resolving all remaining pension liabilities, citing his established track record of goodwill and effective governance.

The letter explicitly stated that this timely intervention has provided immense relief and renewed hope to countless members who have patiently endured years of uncertainty regarding their entitlements. For bereaved families, the governor’s gesture is described as a lifting of a heavy burden and a reaffirmation of the government’s concern for their well-being. Despite the overwhelming gratitude for the released funds, the NUP respectfully reminded the governor of the persistent existence of outstanding liabilities.

While acknowledging the significant progress made, the union emphasized that a number of pensioners are still awaiting the full settlement of their entitlements. This serves as a gentle but firm reminder that the work is not yet complete and that continued attention to the issue of outstanding pensions is crucial. The NUP’s communication strikes a balance between expressing sincere appreciation for the current disbursement and advocating for the complete resolution of all outstanding debts.

The union’s proactive approach underscores its commitment to representing the interests of its members and ensuring that all eligible pensioners receive the benefits they are rightfully owed. The Kaduna State government’s action represents a substantial step towards fulfilling its obligations to retired workers, contributing to a more secure and dignified future for those who have dedicated their lives to public service.

The NUP anticipates continued collaboration with the state government to address the remaining liabilities and ensure a sustainable pension system for all





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Kaduna State Pensioners Gratuities Accrued Rights Nigeria Union Of Pensioners

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