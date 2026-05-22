Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency Completes Transportation of Hajj Pilgrims, Governor Sani's Intervention Said to be Key Factor

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KSPWA) successfully transported all Kaduna pilgrims, completing a significant milestone in the 2026 hajj exercise. The smooth movement was achieved through early preparations and support for the pilgrimage. The governor's intervention and guidance to the pilgrims agency contributed significantly to the successful conveyance of the pilgrims. Weekly sensitization programmes for intending pilgrims and the guidance provided by the Kaduna state hajj delegation committee were credited with contributing to the orderly movement and coordination of Kaduna pilgrims in Madina.

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KSPWA) announced the completion of the transportation of all Kaduna pilgrims from Madina to Makkah on Friday. The smooth movement of pilgrims was made possible through early preparations and support for the 2026 hajj exercise.

Pilgrims spent the mandatory four days in Madina before being transported to Makkah in batches, with the last group scheduled to depart on Friday. The hitch-free conveyance was attributed to Sani's intervention and support to the agency. Weekly sensitization programmes were conducted for intending pilgrims across the state, which contributed significantly to the orderly movement and coordination of Kaduna pilgrims in Madina.

The Kaduna state hajj delegation committee provided guidance throughout the pilgrims' stay in Madina, and members of the delegation and officials visited a hospitalized pilgrim who has since been discharged and transported to Makkah on Thursday. Kaduna pilgrims were accommodated in the Misfalah district of Makkah, along Ibrahim Khalil Road, within walking distance of the Masjid al-Haram





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