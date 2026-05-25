Kaduna State Pilgrims to Pray for Bola Tinubu and Uba Sani

The leader of five-member Kaduna State Hajj Delegation Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, has enjoined the pilgrims to pray for both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for the peace and prosperity of the country and the wellbeing of Nigerians. The Governor has been described a wise leader, and the pilgrims are advised to be law-abiding by following both religious injunctions and the laws of Saudi Arabia.

Kaduna State Pilgrims have been enjoined to pray for both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for the peace and prosperity of the country, as well as the wellbeing of Nigerians, in all their supplications.

The leader of five-member Kaduna State Hajj Delegation Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, made the plea when the Committee members visited the pilgrims at their residence located at Ibrahim Khalil Road, Misfala district in Makkah on Saturday. A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary of the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, said that the leader of the Delegation also said that both President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani deserve a second term.

According to him, their re-election will enable them to continue with their people-oriented leadership at national and state levels respectively. Dr Mustapha, who is former Head of Service, noted that the Governor has been leading Kaduna State with wisdom which belie his relatively young age. The statement further said that Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha advised the pilgrims to be law abiding, by following both religious injunctions and the laws of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha was accompanied by other members of the delegation, including the Principal Private Secretary of the Governor, Professor Bello Ayuba. Other members of the delegation include the District Head of Rigasa and Dangaladiman Zazzau, Arc Mohammed Aminu Idris, renown Islamic clerics Dr Imam Tukur Adam Almanar and Malam Abdullahi Rabiu Ishaq.

Speaking earlier, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, a member of the Special Hajj Committee of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, reminded the pilgrims of the various aspects of the Hajj rituals at Muna. He disclosed that Muna is about eight kilometers from Makkah and has an area of 20 square kilometers, with 100 tents located within the space.

Sheikh Maraya underscored the significance of Muna, disclosing that Governor Uba Sani has engaged 85 officials, including Islamic clerics, that will guide Kaduna State pilgrims in ensuring a rewarding Hajj exercise.

“The Governor is not only concerned about the welfare and wellbeing of Kaduna pilgrims, he is equally concerned that they achieve Hajj Mabroor,” he added. According to Maraya, an Islamic cleric has been assigned to each tent where Kaduna pilgrims are housed, to lead them in prayers and all aspects of worship during their stay at Muna.

“This is unprecedented and Kaduna State is the only subnational that has taken this extraordinary step to ensure that its pilgrims perform their Hajj as prescribed by Prophet Muhammad(SAW). The Governor deserves commendation for that and may Allah(SWT) reward him abundantly,” he said





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