Kaduna State Launches Polio Campaign for 1.5 Million Children

Kaduna State targets 1.5 million children under five for polio vaccination across nine local government areas to combat mutant virus strains detected in the region.

Kaduna State government has initiated a critical sub-national immunisation campaign designed to vaccinate between 1.3 million and 1.5 million children under the age of five. This targeted health intervention spans across nine specific local government areas within the state, aiming to establish robust immunity against polio among the youngest demographic.

Targeted Areas and Campaign Scope

Isah Yushau, the education officer at the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board, confirmed that the campaign is scheduled to cover 101 wards throughout the state. The specific local government areas selected for this intensive effort include Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Soba, Sabon Gari, and Zaria. Notifications regarding the campaign have been disseminated to homes, schools, worship centres, streets, and playgrounds to ensure maximum coverage within the designated week-long period.

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Threat of Mutant Virus Strains

The urgency of this immunisation drive stems from the recent circulation of mutant poliovirus in neighbouring states and confirmed cases within Kaduna. Isah Yushau explained that the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board had earlier in the year isolated two mutant poliovirus samples from Soba and Igabi local government areas. These detections followed similar findings in various local government areas towards the end of the previous year, highlighting a persistent and evolving threat.

Vaccination Logistics and Training

To ensure the effectiveness of the operation, vaccination teams have undergone comprehensive training and are equipped with adequate supplies of vaccines and other necessary logistics. These teams are tasked with reaching children in diverse locations where they are likely to be found, including households, schools, churches, mosques, playgrounds, and streets. The Kaduna State government has prioritised these logistics to support the health officials in their mission to protect public health.

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Protection Against Childhood Diseases

Isah Yushau emphasised that the campaign is not limited to polio but also addresses other preventable diseases. He noted that designated immunisation posts would provide vaccines against tuberculosis, measles, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and pneumonia. This broader approach aligns with the national immunisation schedule, which remains essential for protecting children from a range of childhood killer diseases that threaten their survival and well-being.

Call for Public Cooperation

Health officials have urged parents and caregivers to cooperate fully with vaccination teams and ensure their children receive routine immunisation. Isah Yushau stated that the health of children is a source of pride for the community, and it is the duty of every parent to ensure their offspring receive all required vaccines. The Kaduna State government relies on this community engagement to strengthen immunity and prevent further spread of the mutant virus strains identified in recent weeks.