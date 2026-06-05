Kaduna State Invests Over ₦1 Billion in Education Support, Becomes National Model

Kaduna State Government reveals over ₦1 billion investment in scholarships, loans, and fee reductions under Governor Uba Sani, benefiting thousands of students and setting a precedent for educational access in Nigeria.

The Kaduna State Government, under Governor Uba Sani , has invested over ₦1 billion in scholarships, student loans , and educational support programmes over the past three years, significantly expanding access to higher education and reducing financial pressures on students.

The disclosure was made by Ahmed Maiyaki, Commissioner for Information and Culture, during an interaction with journalists in Kaduna. He highlighted the signing of an Executive Order that reduces tuition fees by 50 percent at all state-owned tertiary institutions, making higher education more affordable. The government has spent ₦493.27 million on overseas scholarships for 42 students in critical fields like medicine, computer science, cybersecurity, and engineering.

Additionally, ₦425.52 million was allocated for local scholarships to indigent students across the country, while ₦105 million funded the student loan scheme and ₦27.25 million covered law graduates' registration fees for the Nigerian Law School. According to the Commissioner, these initiatives reflect Governor Sani's commitment to eliminating financial barriers to education and building a skilled workforce to drive innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Yahaya Ibrahim, Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, provided further details, stating that the scholarship programme has benefited over 21,106 students in more than 40 higher institutions nationwide, including universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and nursing schools. He described the transformation under Governor Sani as unprecedented, noting that Kaduna became the first Nigerian state to operate both scholarship and student loan schemes on a large scale.

The initiative's flexible repayment structure allows beneficiaries to choose plans suited to their circumstances, preventing overwhelming debt. Ibrahim emphasized that the state has emerged as a national model for educational support. Student testimonials underscore the programme's impact. Al'Ameen Waheed, a Geography student at Kaduna State University, expressed gratitude, saying the scholarship relieved his family of tuition fee burdens and provided a lifeline for his education.

The combined effect of tuition reduction, scholarships, and loans ensures that no deserving student is denied higher education due to finances, aligning with the administration's human capital development goals. These investments aim to create opportunities for future leaders and professionals in Kaduna State, fostering inclusive growth and long-term socioeconomic advancement





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Kaduna State Scholarships Student Loans Tuition Reduction Governor Uba Sani Human Capital Development Higher Education Nigeria

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