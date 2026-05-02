Kaduna State Directs Contractors with Payment Disputes to Seek Legal Redress

The Kaduna State Government has instructed contractors claiming unpaid funds of 30 billion Naira to resolve their disputes through the courts, emphasizing adherence to due process and transparency. The government maintains it will not be pressured into payments without proper verification and will respect judicial outcomes.

The Kaduna State Government has firmly responded to claims made by contractors alleging outstanding payments totaling approximately 30 billion Naira, directing them to pursue legal avenues for resolution.

This stance was articulated by the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ibrahim Hamza, during a press briefing held in Kaduna on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026. The Commissioner addressed the growing public discourse surrounding alleged unpaid project funds, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to due process and transparency in all financial dealings.

He explicitly stated that the government would not succumb to pressure tactics or public sentiment when it comes to financial obligations, asserting that all legitimate claims will be meticulously assessed and addressed through established legal and administrative frameworks. Hamza underscored the importance of verifiable evidence and proper documentation in substantiating any claims of outstanding payments.

He explained that the government is prepared to defend its position and will not be coerced into making payments without thorough verification of the contracts and associated work. He pointed out that a significant portion of the circulating claims appear to be either inflated or lack the necessary supporting documentation to validate their authenticity. The Commissioner’s statement signals a clear intention to uphold financial discipline and prevent fraudulent claims from depleting public resources.

He further elaborated that the government acknowledges the rights of contractors to seek redress, but this must be done within the confines of the law, ensuring a fair and impartial process for all parties involved. The government believes that a judicial review will provide a definitive and legally sound resolution to the dispute, protecting both the public purse and the legitimate interests of contractors.

This approach is designed to foster a culture of accountability and responsible financial management within the state’s infrastructure development sector. Furthermore, the Commissioner reiterated the Kaduna State Government’s dedication to transparency and accountability in all its operations. He affirmed that only contracts that have been duly certified and thoroughly verified will be honored, reinforcing the government’s commitment to responsible stewardship of public funds.

He urged all affected contractors to formally present their cases before the appropriate courts of law, assuring them that the government will fully respect the outcomes of any judicial proceedings. This commitment to respecting judicial outcomes demonstrates a willingness to engage in a fair and impartial resolution process. The government’s position is not intended to deny legitimate claims, but rather to ensure that all payments are made based on verifiable evidence and adherence to established procedures.

This approach aims to safeguard public funds, promote ethical conduct within the contracting industry, and maintain the integrity of the state’s infrastructure projects. The government believes that this firm but fair approach will ultimately benefit all stakeholders and contribute to the sustainable development of Kaduna State. The emphasis on legal recourse is a deliberate strategy to avoid arbitrary payments and ensure that all financial transactions are conducted with the highest level of integrity and accountability





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Kaduna State Contractors Unpaid Funds Legal Redress Transparency Accountability Infrastructure Due Process

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