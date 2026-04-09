Kaduna State Council on Skills: A Model for Economic Growth and Human Capital Development

The establishment of the Kaduna State Council on Skills, led by Governor Uba Sani, is commended by the National Council on Skills (NCS) for its proactive approach to addressing unemployment and fostering human capital. The initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda and aims to bring vocational training to the grassroots. The state's investment in vocational training centers and the planned transformation of Panteka Market into an industrial hub reflects a comprehensive strategy for economic advancement. Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasizes the significance of this model.

The National Council on Skills (NCS) has lauded Governor Uba Sani for the successful establishment of the Kaduna State Council on Skills. In a communication of commendation, Vice President Kashim Shettima highlighted that the council recognized Governor Sani's leadership in chairing the State Council. This action aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, serving as a model for other sub-national bodies.

Vice President Shettima underscored that the initiative signifies a proactive approach to reduce unemployment and advance human capital development, aligning with national goals. He emphasized that the creation of the Kaduna State Council on Skills highlights the Sani administration's vision for integrated economic growth. Further, the Vice President noted that the NCS perceives the Kaduna Model as crucial for the Bottom-Up strategy for skills acquisition, which is essential to make vocational and technical training initiatives reach the grassroots level effectively. He urged the governor to sustain the momentum. The NCS anticipates continuous collaboration between the National Secretariat and the Kaduna State Council to harmonize standards and amplify the influence of the interventions. Governor Sani has expanded technical and vocational education and skills acquisition, establishing three state-of-the-art Kaduna State Institutes of Vocational Training and Skills Development. These skill centers, located in Soba, Rigachikun and Samarun Kataf towns, across the three senatorial districts, are projected to train 12,000 artisans annually. The artisans are learning skills in welding, aluminum fabrication, fashion design, solar panel installation, and other areas, and will receive certificates upon program completion. The governor also intends to transform the Panteka Market, which houses around 38,000 artisans, into an industrial hub focusing on welding, fabrication, carpentry, joinery, and masonry. This multifaceted approach shows a commitment to empowering the workforce and fostering economic progress in the state.\ The establishment of the Kaduna State Council on Skills, spearheaded by Governor Uba Sani, represents a significant stride toward economic empowerment and human capital development within the state. The National Council on Skills, recognizing the significance of this initiative, has offered its commendation, emphasizing the importance of Governor Sani's leadership in chairing the council. The council's efforts are closely aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda, serving as a benchmark for other states to emulate. Vice President Kashim Shettima has acknowledged the Kaduna model as a vital template for the Bottom-Up approach to skills acquisition, indicating that it aims to effectively bring technical and vocational training to the grassroots. This strategy aims to bridge the unemployment gap and develop human capital, aligning with national objectives. The comprehensive vocational training programs encompass practical skills such as welding, aluminum fabrication, fashion design, and solar panel installation, equipping participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the labor market. Furthermore, the planned transformation of Panteka Market into an industrial hub underscores the government's commitment to creating sustainable economic opportunities and fostering entrepreneurial ventures. The initiative, encompassing vocational training centers and the industrial hub, shows a holistic strategy to nurture a skilled workforce and stimulate economic growth, aligning with the principles of the Renewed Hope Agenda and national priorities. The NCS anticipates continued collaboration with the Kaduna State Council to harmonize standards and enhance the impact of interventions.\The Vice President's commendation further emphasizes the critical role of the Kaduna State Council on Skills in aligning with the national agenda for skills development. The creation of this council, under the leadership of Governor Sani, demonstrates a proactive commitment to addressing unemployment and fostering human capital within the state. The expansion of technical and vocational education, as well as skills acquisition, through the establishment of modern training centers highlights the importance placed on equipping individuals with practical skills. The projected annual output of 12,000 artisans from these centers signifies a substantial investment in the future workforce. The curriculum, incorporating courses such as welding, aluminum fabrication, fashion design, and solar panel installation, reflects an understanding of the skills needed to meet the demands of the modern economy. The initiative's impact extends beyond vocational training. The planned transformation of Panteka Market into an industrial hub, providing space for artisans in welding, carpentry, and other trades, aims to stimulate entrepreneurship and economic growth. This holistic approach, combining skills training with opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, demonstrates a comprehensive strategy for economic advancement and empowerment. The NCS recognizes the significance of this initiative and looks forward to collaborative efforts to harmonize standards and maximize the impact of interventions, further strengthening the state's position as a leader in skills development and economic growth. The state is making a proactive move to address unemployment challenges and invest in human capital. The focus on vocational skills and the industrial hub development sets a positive trajectory for economic advancement and aligns with the national goals of inclusive growth





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