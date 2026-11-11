Kaduna Seals Arewa House Before ADC Stakeholder Talks, Party Blames Tinubu Government

ADC says Kaduna authorities sealed Arewa House, a planned venue for Atiku's Northern stakeholder talks, and holds the Tinubu-led APC responsible.

The African Democratic Congress, known as the ADC, has accused the Kaduna State Government of sealing Arewa House, a historic building in Kaduna, shortly after the party proposed it as the meeting place for Atiku Abubakar's consultations with Northern stakeholders. The accusation was put forward in a written message released on Wednesday by Phrank Shaibu, who heads strategic communications for the ADC presidential campaign council.

Atiku, the party's presidential candidate and a former vice-president, said his campaign team had suggested Arewa House as the venue for a stakeholder consultation scheduled for Thursday. He said the ruling APC government then decided to close the building. Atiku presented the move as part of a broader effort to frustrate opposition activities rather than a stand-alone administrative decision.

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Arewa House Sealing Sparks Obstruction Claims

Atiku said the APC-led administration in Kaduna moved to shut Arewa House after his campaign had chosen it for the consultation, a step he linked to what he called a repeated pattern of interference. The party's position is that the closure directly disrupted planned political dialogue with stakeholders from the North.

The ADC also pointed to its campaign flag-off in Sokoto, where it alleged that the state government tried to disrupt the event. Atiku placed that episode alongside the Kaduna sealing, arguing that both incidents show a deliberate strategy against the opposition rather than isolated disputes.

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ADC Holds Tinubu and APC Politically Responsible

The ADC holds President Bola Tinubu and the APC politically responsible for the obstruction it describes. In its statement, the party argued that an outgoing president and a governing party ought to accept competition from rival parties, instead of using public authority to hinder opposition meetings, limit political consultation or weaken citizens' right to choose their leaders.

Despite these accusations, the party said it would not be intimidated. It thanked Nigerians for their backing and solidarity, signalling that it intends to continue its campaign activities and political consultations regardless of the pressure it says it is facing.

Federal High Court Ruling Deepens ADC Leadership Dispute

A Federal High Court judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu has deepened the ADC leadership crisis. The ruling, dated November 5, voided the leadership associated with Senator David Mark and invalidated decisions taken under that leadership. It also disrupted the nomination process through which Atiku emerged as the party's flagbearer.

The ADC complained that the duly authenticated copy of the judgment reached it on Wednesday, the last day of the seven-day window set by Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution for courts to furnish parties with such copies. The party said the late arrival left it little time to study the ruling and decide its next legal steps.

The party said it has rejected the judgment, filed an appeal and applied for a stay of execution. It added that it will study the ruling in full and pursue every legal remedy available to it.

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INEC Waits for Certified Copy Before Acting on ADC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, says it will not make any decision on the ADC leadership dispute until it receives and examines the certified true copy of the court judgment. INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna, who chairs the commission's Information and Voter Education Committee, made this clear on Wednesday during a webinar organised by a media foundation.

Haruna explained that the commission needs time to study the ruling and obtain legal advice before settling its position on the party's leadership. He said INEC has started steps to secure the certified copy, but it cannot compel the court to release the document immediately. He noted that the commission's legal department is approaching the court registry while the court follows its own internal processes.

Haruna said obtaining a certified true copy of a judgment usually takes about a week. Once the document arrives, INEC's litigation department will examine it and advise a committee chaired by a national commissioner. That committee will then recommend a course of action to the full commission, which will take the final decision.

He stressed that the commission cannot act on the matter without the official court document in hand. Until the certified copy is received, he said, INEC has no immediate step it can take, leaving the ADC's appeal and stay application and the commission's own review running in parallel.