Kaduna Launches DDR Committee to Tackle Insecurity

Governor Uba Sani inaugurates the Kaduna State Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), Peace and Security Committee, marking a significant step towards addressing insecurity and fostering lasting peace in the state and Nigeria.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has officially launched the state’s Disarmament , Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), Peace and Security Committee, signaling a strong commitment to addressing the complex security challenges that have plagued the region.

The inauguration, facilitated by the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Counter Terrorism Centre, marks a pivotal moment as Kaduna becomes the first state in Nigeria to establish such a committee. Governor Sani underscored the gravity of the situation, recalling a recent past where Kaduna State faced a severe crisis with criminal elements – bandits, kidnappers, and other violent groups – firmly entrenched across significant portions of its territory.

The once-vital Kaduna–Abuja corridor and the Birnin Gwari axis, crucial for movement and commerce, had become synonymous with insecurity. However, the governor affirmed his administration’s resolute determination to confront these challenges not with resignation, but with a clear, courageous, and innovative approach. He emphasized the necessity of a balanced strategy encompassing both kinetic and non-kinetic methods, addressing not only the symptoms but also the underlying causes of conflict.

This holistic perspective led to the development of the ‘Kaduna Peace Model,’ which recognizes that insecurity often stems from deeper structural issues such as poverty, exclusion, lack of education, and limited economic opportunities. The governor highlighted the significant progress achieved through enhanced collaboration with national security agencies and the Armed Forces, resulting in the restoration of confidence among travelers along previously dangerous routes and a resurgence in economic activity.

However, he stressed that military force alone cannot guarantee lasting peace. Therefore, his administration proactively embraced dialogue as a strategic tool for stability, engaging with community leaders, traditional institutions, and even individuals willing to renounce violence to rebuild trust. This commitment to reconciliation and inclusivity is central to the Kaduna Peace Model.

The Director of Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abimbola Wonosikou, lauded the inauguration as a crucial milestone towards sustainable peace, security, and development in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole. She explained that the National Counter Terrorism Centre had conducted regional consultations across the six geopolitical zones, in partnership with the UK Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (UK-SPRiNG) programme, to identify shared priorities, regional nuances, and valuable lessons for an integrated national DDR framework.

These consultations underscored the need for state-level DDR committees to serve as effective delivery and implementation units, aligned with human rights principles and locally grounded realities. Wonosikou emphasized that establishing the committee is not merely a procedural step but a concrete action towards tackling the root causes of insecurity. By removing weapons from circulation, dismantling violent structures, and reintegrating affected individuals into society, the committee will lay the groundwork for reconciliation, healing, and long-term stability.

Paul Nyulaku, the Technical Adviser for the National DDR Framework Development and Harmonisation Process, further emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts, praising Governor Sani’s reconciliatory efforts as nationally recognized and demonstrably effective, particularly in fostering peace across ethnic and religious divides. The recommendation for establishing the committee originated from the North West DDR Regional Consultation and informed the development of the National DDR Framework, which is currently awaiting approval.

The establishment of this committee represents a significant step forward in Kaduna State’s journey towards lasting peace and security, demonstrating a commitment to a comprehensive and sustainable approach to conflict resolution. The framework aims to address the multifaceted challenges of insecurity by focusing on disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration, and the underlying socio-economic factors that contribute to conflict





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