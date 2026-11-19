The Federal Government will begin a three-month test run of the Kaduna-Kano railway corridor ahead of its December commissioning, with free passenger rides possible if President Tinubu approves.

The Federal Government has announced a three-month trial run of the Kaduna-Kano railway corridor ahead of its planned commissioning in December. The test operation will assess the structural integrity of the railway infrastructure and confirm the system can sustain regular operations before commercial services begin.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the corridor. He said the government is considering running the service free of charge during the test period, subject to the approval of President Bola Tinubu. If approved, passengers would experience the new rail service while authorities identify and fix operational challenges before commercial operations start.

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Glass And Lighting Upgrades Address Safety

Adebiyi expressed satisfaction with the pace of work, noting that most concerns raised during an earlier inspection about passenger safety, lighting and maintenance had been addressed. He said all toughened glass previously specified for passenger areas had been replaced with laminated glass to reduce the risk of injury if breakage occurs.

He explained that the change was necessary because toughened glass could shatter under certain conditions, including exposure to high temperatures or accidents, whereas laminated glass would minimise danger to passengers. The lighting system has also been upgraded so that installed bulbs have a minimum service life of three years, in line with an earlier directive.

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Adebiyi also disclosed that arrangements are being made to strengthen maintenance capacity through the provision of man lifts and the training of Nigerian Railway Corporation personnel. He said the NRC had been asked to nominate engineers for intensive training in railway station operations, adding that he would personally participate in the training and examination process. Only personnel who successfully pass the examinations will be retained for operational responsibilities, after which the NRC will take over management of the railway system.

Accessibility Lifts And Bridge Construction Updates

On accessibility, the official confirmed that four lifts had been ordered to assist persons with disabilities in accessing different sections of the terminal. Addressing concerns about the outstanding connection between Jaji and Kaduna, he explained that the project had encountered challenges linked to the security situation and land requirements, which necessitated the construction of a bridge. He said the bridge was being constructed on-site and had reached an advanced stage.

He added that it was the major outstanding component preventing the railway from extending fully into Kaduna town. He expressed optimism that the remaining section would be completed within four to six months. The Permanent Secretary also disclosed plans by the government to flag off construction of the rail line from Ibadan to Osogbo, Ilorin and Minna within the next two months.

On the Itakpe-Warri-Abuja corridor, he said the proposed Itakpe-Abuja extension was at an advanced stage and awaiting presidential approval for construction to commence. The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, said the visit was part of the agency's responsibility to assess capital projects financed through government funding. She noted that the railway infrastructure could stimulate economic activities beyond passenger transportation, particularly for traders, small-scale entrepreneurs and businesses operating along the corridor.

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According to her, improved rail connectivity would create opportunities for businesses and communities by facilitating the movement of people and goods. Oniha added that proposed infrastructure projects would undergo the necessary appraisal and approval processes before additional funding could be provided. A representative of the construction firm CCECC, Mark Xu, assured that the company would sustain efforts to deliver the project ahead of the planned December commissioning.