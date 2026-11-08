Kaduna-Kano Railway Inauguration Set for December 3, 2026, APC Says

The APC Presidential Campaign Council says the Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge Railway will be inaugurated on December 3, 2026, with the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano line at 90 per cent completion and the Kano-Katsina-Maradi line at 70 per cent.

The Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge Railway will be inaugurated on December 3, 2026, according to the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. The council spokesperson, Dr Dele Alake, announced this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

Alake said the 203-kilometre Kaduna-Zaria-Kano railway project has reached about 90 per cent completion. He added that the 400-kilometre Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project has attained 70 per cent completion. This compares with five per cent when President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023. According to Alake, sections scheduled for inauguration on December 3 include the completed 190-kilometre Jaji-Kano stretch of the Kaduna-Kano line.

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Kano Kaduna Railway Progress

Also to be inaugurated is the 250-kilometre Dawanu-Kano-Kazaure-Daura-Katsina section of the Kano-Maradi project. Both will open on the same date. The progress followed an inspection of the railway corridors by a Federal Government delegation. The team was led by Funso Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation.

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The inspection was carried out on the president's directive. During the inspection, the team conducted a test-run journey from Jaji in Kaduna State to Kano. This assessed the completed track infrastructure and passenger comfort. Adebiyi expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction, according to the statement.

Adebiyi reportedly praised the railway alignment, drainage infrastructure, embankment protection, stone pitching and soil stabilisation. President Tinubu has also directed the immediate resolution of outstanding land acquisition and compensation issues in Kaduna metropolis. The council said this is needed to complete the Abuja-Kano rail corridor without further delay. The Kaduna-Kano railway is expected to provide an alternative to road transportation along one of Northern Nigeria's busiest commercial corridors.

Northern Nigeria Rail Connectivity

It will connect Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria and Kano in a continuous rail link. The council said it would improve passenger and freight movement and strengthen connectivity across northern Nigeria. The Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway is expected to improve cross-border transportation and trade between Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic. The council said the projects reflect the Tinubu administration's commitment to expanding railway infrastructure and delivering ongoing projects as scheduled.