APC says Kaduna-Kano rail for December 3, 2026 as Kano-Maradi project hits 70%

The APC says the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Standard Gauge Railway has reached about 90 per cent completion and will be inaugurated on December 3, 2026, while the Kano-Katsina-Maradi line has attained 70 per cent.

The All Progressives Congress says the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Standard Gauge Railway has reached about 90 per cent completion and is scheduled for inauguration on December 3, 2026.

The party also said the 400-kilometre Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project has attained 70 per cent completion. The APC spokesperson, Dr Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday. Alake said the Kano-Katsina-Maradi project was five per cent complete when President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, while work on the Kaduna-Kano line stood at less than 30 per cent.

Also read Kaduna-Kano Railway Inauguration Set for December 3, 2026, APC Says

Railway Projects Boost Northern Connectivity

He said the projects would improve passenger and freight movement, strengthen connectivity across northern Nigeria and boost cross-border trade with Niger Republic. Alake added that a Federal Government delegation led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Funso Adebiyi, recently inspected the railway corridors. The team also conducted a test-run journey from Jaji in Kaduna State to Kano on the directive of President Tinubu.

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Officials reportedly expressed satisfaction with the construction work, including the railway alignment, drainage systems, embankment protection, stone pitching and soil stabilisation. To ensure the timely conclusion of the Abuja-to-Kano rail corridor, President Tinubu has further directed the immediate resolution of all outstanding land acquisition and compensation issues within the Kaduna metropolis. Under the current schedule, key sections of both projects are set to launch on December 3, 2026.

These include the completed 190-kilometre Jaji-Kano section of the Kaduna-Kano rail line, out of the entire 205-kilometre stretch. They also include the 250-kilometre Dawanu-Kano-Kazaure-Daura-Katsina section of the Kano-Maradi project. Alake said the APC-PCC statement noted that the Kaduna-Kano railway is an extension of the existing Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge line. When operational, it will establish a continuous rail connection between Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria and Kano.

Completion Progress and Regional Trade Benefits

The party said this will strengthen transportation links across major commercial centres in Northern Nigeria and improve passenger transportation. It will also facilitate commercial activities and provide an alternative to road travel along one of Northern Nigeria's busiest commercial corridors. The Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway, which has reached 70 per cent completion, is expected to strengthen cross-border transportation and trade between Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger Republic. The statement said the projects demonstrate the administration's commitment to expanding Nigeria's railway infrastructure.

It added that they would improve regional connectivity and facilitate the movement of passengers and goods across the country and beyond. Alake concluded by reiterating the administration's overarching policy on national development. He said all ongoing infrastructure projects would be delivered in every part of the country as scheduled, in line with President Tinubu's agenda. The 203-kilometre Kaduna-Zaria-Kano railway project is one of the administration's legacy projects, according to the APC-PCC.

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The party said President Tinubu is accelerating the completion of major railway projects in Northern Nigeria. The inspection and test-run allowed officials to assess the completed track infrastructure and passenger comfort, the statement said.