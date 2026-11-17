Kaduna Governor Uba Sani will chair the APC Presidential and Governorship Campaign Advisory Council and inaugurate its 41 directorates at the Township Stadium on Thursday. The council includes Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Defence Minister Christopher Musa as members.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, will chair the 2027 All Progressives Congress Presidential and Governorship Campaign Advisory Council. He is expected to inaugurate the campaign council, comprising 41 directorates, at the Township Stadium in Kaduna on Thursday.

The event will formally establish a comprehensive machinery to support the APC ticket in the February 2027 general elections. The inauguration sets the stage for a highly organized political campaign structure across Kaduna State. The announcement was made in a statement by the campaign council spokesman, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki. Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe will serve as First Vice Chairman of the Advisory Council, while Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas will serve as Second Vice Chairman.

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Appointed Vice Chairmen for APC Campaign

The APC State Chairman, Atiku Sankey, will serve as Vice Chairman III. The party's North West Zonal Vice Chairman, Garba Datti Babawo, will serve as Deputy Vice Chairman I. Governor Uba Sani's running mate in the February 2027 governorship election, Jerry Adams, will serve as Deputy Vice Chairman II. Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, will serve as Deputy Vice Chairman III.

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Chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, will serve as Deputy Vice Chairman IV. Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi will serve as Deputy Vice Chairman V. Chairman of the North West Development Commission Governing Board, Lawal Samaila Yakawada, will serve as Deputy Vice Chairman VI.

Other appointees to the Advisory Council include Dr Abdulmumuni Aminu Zaria as Deputy Vice Chairman VII, Muhammad Sani Bello as Deputy Vice Chairman VIII, Muhammad Sani Sidi as Deputy Vice Chairman IX, and Jafaru Sani as Deputy Vice Chairman X. The statement also listed former Kaduna State Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Dahiru Liman, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, and Senator Shehu Sani among members of the Advisory Council. Hon.

New Director General and Deputy Roles Assigned

Ben Solomon Dalhat Kure has been appointed Director General of the Campaign Council. He will be supported by nine Deputy Directors General, each assigned specific responsibilities across the campaign structure. Hon. Sani Kila will oversee Operations and Election Management.

Dr AbdulMalik Durunguwa will head Mobilisation and Field Coordination. Mrs Charity Shekari will be responsible for Youth and Women Affairs. Engr. Namadi Musa will coordinate Stakeholders and Community Engagement.

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Directorate Heads for Strategy and Finance Named

Maiyaki will oversee Strategy, Research and Communication. Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar will head the Interfaith Directorate. Hon. Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed will oversee Finance.

Dr James Atung Kanyip will head Administration and Compliance. Engr. Michael Ayuba Auta will oversee Private Sector Engagements. The Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibraheem Musa, will serve as Director of the New Media Directorate.

Directorates Manage Grassroots and Strategic Communication

Hon. Saidu Adamu will head Strategic Communication, while Alhaji Zubairu AbdulRauf will oversee Broadcast Media. Maiyaki said the 41 directorates would handle grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, voter education, security coordination, finance, and other critical campaign activities. He added that the campaign council was designed to ensure effective coordination, broad-based participation, and strategic engagement across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.

This structure aims to provide a unified and strategic approach to the 2027 electoral challenges.