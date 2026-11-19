Governor Uba Sani calls for a collective development agenda for Northern Nigeria, highlighting major infrastructure wins and praising President Tinubu's support for Kaduna State's growth.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has issued a compelling call for unity among political leaders in Northern Nigeria, urging them to adhere to the foundational vision of the region late Premier Sir Ahmadu Bello. During a summit on Good Governance, Inclusivity and Sustainable Development organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation on Wednesday, Governor Sani emphasized the need for a cohesive strategy to restore the region's former glory. He stressed that the original blueprint aimed at building a more united, peaceful, and self-sufficient region has been abandoned by subsequent administrations.

Governor Sani Challenges Northern Elite on Leadership Failures

Governor Uba Sani did not mince words when addressing the audience, advising the Foundation to summon all past and present leaders of northern extraction to fashion out a collective development agenda similar to the late premier's blueprint. He pointed out that northern leaders must look themselves in the mirror and tell each other some home truths, acknowledging that all of them, including himself, have failed the people in various capacities. The Governor highlighted a troubling trend where some candidates campaign for the 2027 elections based solely on sentimental appeals, asking northerners to vote for them because of their regional origins.

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However, Governor Sani argued that this category of candidates has failed to demonstrate what they have done for the north when they held public offices in the past. He suggested that sentiment-based voting is insufficient for addressing the complex challenges facing the region. Instead, he called for accountability and tangible results from those seeking office. This critique serves as a direct challenge to the political establishment in Northern Nigeria to prove their worth through concrete achievements rather than ethnic or regional loyalty.

Tinubu's Support Drives Kaduna Infrastructure and Financial Wins

Despite the criticism of general leadership failures, Governor Uba Sani credited President Bola Tinubu's administration for significant achievements in Kaduna State. He explicitly thanked the president for all that he has done for Kaduna State in the last three and half years. A prime example of this support is the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, a major gateway linking the northern and southern parts of Nigeria. Governor Sani recalled approaching the president over the completion of this road, which was previously abandoned, and noted that owing to the president's intervention, billions of naira were released for its completion. Today, the road is almost 95 percent completed.

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Furthermore, Governor Sani revealed that he and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the Kaduna Light Rail Project. The idea was initially mooted when the government was establishing a light rail system in Lagos state. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, knowing the history of Kaduna, decided to approve $865 million for the Kaduna Light Rail Project. The contract has been signed, and the Governor expressed his happiness that the president will come to Kaduna in the next two weeks to do the ground breaking. This will mark the second Light Rail Project in the whole of Nigeria, signaling a major shift in urban transportation infrastructure for the state.

Financial Reforms and Security Improvements Transform Kaduna

On the fiscal front, Governor Uba Sani disclosed that he inherited a pension liability of about ₦24 billion from the previous administration. His government has successfully paid more than ₦21 billion to 9,683 state and local government retirees and families of deceased officers. This massive payout has alleviated a significant financial burden on the state and provided relief to thousands of vulnerable citizens. Additionally, the state has deployed 100 buses under its Free CNG Bus Service, resulting in 5.2 million passenger trips. Commuters have saved over 5 billion Naira through this initiative, demonstrating the government's commitment to affordable public transport.

Security has also improved markedly, addressing a critical issue that had previously made schooling almost impossible in some communities in Kaduna State. In 2023, farmers were unable to access their farms due to insecurity. However, the Kaduna Peace Model has helped create the conditions for farmers to reclaim more than 500,000 hectares of previously inaccessible farmland. Governor Uba Sani stated that there is no single school that has remained closed in Kaduna State due to insecurity at the moment, marking a substantial recovery in the educational sector.

Agricultural Transformation and Budgetary Reallocation

Governor Uba Sani also highlighted a dramatic increase in agricultural allocation in the annual budget since he assumed office, rising from ₦1.48 billion to over ₦100 billion. This financial commitment has been translated into action on the ground. The state distributed more than 1,400 truckloads of fertilizer to over 500,000 farmers across all 23 local government areas. They facilitated access to over 200 tractors through partnerships and enrolled more than 100,000 farmers in crop insurance to mitigate risks.

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Furthermore, the administration has supported 5,000 livestock farmers with equipment and production inputs. Through the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones and the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, the state is linking farms to processors and markets. This strategic move aims to reduce losses and improve returns for farmers by ensuring better access to value chains. These comprehensive efforts underscore Governor Sani's pledge to revive the agricultural sector and ensure food security for the state's growing population.