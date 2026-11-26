Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna calls on northern leaders to abandon 2027 presidential agitations and create a development blueprint for 2031 power shift, emphasizing performance over regional identity.

Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, has issued a strong directive to political leaders in Northern Nigeria to cease agitating for the presidency in the upcoming 2027 elections. Instead, he urges the region to focus entirely on developing a comprehensive blueprint that will prepare the north for a potential transfer of executive power in 2031. This call to action was delivered in Kaduna on Thursday, November 27, 2026, during an event organized by the Arewa Think Tank alongside various civil society groups.

Development Blueprint Over Presidential Agitation

At the event, which served as a platform to endorse President Bola Tinubu and other candidates from the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 elections, Governor Sani argued that the next four years must be dedicated to addressing critical development challenges. He emphasized that the north needs to demonstrate its genuine readiness to provide national leadership rather than relying on emotional appeals. Sani stated that the region must start working on a detailed blueprint immediately to ensure it is fully set to implement governance when power potentially shifts back to the north in 2031.

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Critique of Regional Identity Politics

Uba Sani sharply criticized attempts by political figures to mobilize support based solely on geographical affiliation. He questioned the logic of candidates asking voters to support them merely because they are Northerners, calling such arguments nonsensical and detrimental to national progress. According to Sani, political leaders should be judged strictly by their records in public office rather than their regional origin. He noted that once people took to the streets talking about the 2027 election with such regional bias, it raised serious doubts about the state of the country's political discourse.

Accountability for Former Office Holders

The Governor of Kaduna further stressed that the era of vague political promises has ended, urging politicians to provide tangible evidence of their past achievements. He specifically challenged former governors and the former vice-president who are seeking political support to account for their performance during their tenures in office. Sani asked pointedly what these individuals had actually done for their respective states, the northern zone, and the broader Nigerian federation. He made it clear that if these leaders cannot show concrete results on the ground, they will not receive votes based on empty promises.

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Endorsement of Federal Government Interventions

Justifying his support for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, Sani cited various federal government projects and interventions implemented in Kaduna and other parts of northern Nigeria. He highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, known as NELFUND, as a key initiative that demonstrates the administration's commitment to social welfare. Additionally, he pointed to the technical and vocational education and training programme as further evidence of the federal government's achievements. These interventions, according to Sani, serve as the primary reasons for endorsing the current administration and its candidates for the upcoming electoral cycle.

Strategic Implications for Northern Politics

The address by Governor Uba Sani marks a significant shift in the political narrative within Northern Nigeria, prioritizing developmental readiness over immediate presidential ambitions. By framing the 2031 power shift as a goal that requires rigorous preparation, Sani is challenging the political elite to engage in serious policy formulation and implementation. This approach suggests that the north may not simply inherit power but must earn it through demonstrated competence and clear strategic planning. The endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress candidates signals a strategic alignment with federal initiatives that promise tangible economic and social benefits for the region.