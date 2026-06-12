Kaduna Governor Grants Clemency to 97 Inmates, Commits to Justice and Rehabilitation

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has granted clemency to 97 inmates at the Kaduna Correctional Centre as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration. The governor also announced cash grants for the beneficiaries and offered them opportunities to enrol in state-owned vocational training institutes to aid their reintegration into society.

Kaduna State Governor , Senator Uba Sani , on Friday granted clemency to 97 inmates at the Kaduna Correctional Centre as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, reaffirming his administration's commitment to justice, rehabilitation and inclusive governance.

The governor also announced cash grants for the beneficiaries and offered them opportunities to enrol in state-owned vocational training institutes to aid their reintegration into society. Speaking during the ceremony at the correctional facility, Sani described Democracy Day as a time to reflect on the sacrifices of Nigerians who fought for the restoration of democratic rule and to recommit to building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

He said Democracy Day provides an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of those who struggled for the restoration of democratic governance and to renew our commitment to the ideals of justice, freedom and national unity. The governor explained that the release of the inmates was carried out under the constitutional Prerogative of Mercy following recommendations by the Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy after reviewing eligible cases.

According to him, the exercise involved outright release, commutation of sentences and payment of fines for selected inmates. While justice must be upheld, we must never lose sight of the transformative power of redemption and the importance of second chances, Sani stated. He urged the freed inmates to take advantage of the opportunity and embrace lawful and productive lives.

To facilitate their rehabilitation, the governor announced cash grants for all the beneficiaries and offered admission opportunities into the Kaduna State Skills Acquisition and Vocational Institutes located in Soba, Rigachikun and Samaru-Kataf. He noted that the initiative was designed to equip the former inmates with practical skills that would enable them to become self-reliant and contribute positively to society.

Successful rehabilitation requires collective societal support, we must all play our part in ensuring that those who have served their time are allowed to rebuild their lives, he said. As part of measures aimed at strengthening correctional services in the state, the governor approved the donation of a utility bus to the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kaduna State Command, as well as medical equipment and consumables to improve healthcare delivery within the correctional centre.

Earlier, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir James Kanyip, described the clemency exercise as another demonstration of the governor's compassionate and reform-driven leadership. Kanyip said the Prerogative of Mercy remained an important constitutional instrument for balancing justice with mercy, promoting rehabilitation and helping to decongest correctional facilities.

In a separate Democracy Day message to residents, Sani described June 12 as a watershed in Nigeria's democratic journey, noting that the annulled 1993 presidential election demonstrated the ability of Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious and regional differences in pursuit of a shared national vision. The governor, who participated in the pro-democracy struggle, paid tribute to key figures of the movement, including Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Gani Fawehinmi, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Kudirat Abiola and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their courage remains a powerful reminder that freedom is never free and that democracy must be nurtured, protected and strengthened by every generation, the governor said. The June 12 Democracy Day celebration commemorates the 1993 presidential election widely regarded as Nigeria's freest and fairest poll, won by MKO Abiola but annulled by the military government.

Since 2018, June 12 has been officially observed as Nigeria's Democracy Day in honour of the struggle that culminated in the country's return to democratic rule in 1999





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Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani Clemency 97 Inmates Kaduna Correctional Centre Democracy Day Celebration Justice And Rehabilitation Prerogative Of Mercy Kaduna State Advisory Council Nigerian Correctional Service

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