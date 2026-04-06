Kaduna Community Rejects Army's Claim of Rescuing Abducted Worshippers

The Kuturmi Unity Development Association (KUDA) of Ariko, Kaduna State, refutes reports that the Nigerian Army rescued 31 worshippers abducted during an Easter service, stating the victims remain in captivity and calling for accurate information.

The Kuturmi Unity Development Association ( KUDA ), a community organization based in Ariko , Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has issued a statement vehemently disputing reports that the Nigeria n Army has rescued the 31 worshippers abducted during an Easter service. The association's president, J.D. Ariko , in a statement released on April 6, 2026, labeled these reports as inaccurate and misleading, emphasizing the continued captivity of the victims.

This starkly contradicts earlier claims circulating in some media outlets and potentially on social platforms, which suggested a successful rescue operation had been undertaken by the military. KUDA, the representative body of the Ariko community, expressed deep concern over the propagation of what they deemed unverified information and its potential ramifications. They highlighted the devastating impact such false reports can have on the families of the abducted persons, fostering false hope and potentially hindering the already delicate negotiations for the victims' safe return. The organization urged the public to rely only on verified and credible sources for updates on the situation, particularly in the face of ongoing security concerns in the region. The community organization's strong response underscores the heightened anxieties and uncertainties surrounding the incident, calling for transparent and accurate information dissemination from all relevant authorities. \The statement from KUDA provides crucial insights into the current status of the abduction. It reveals that the abducted worshippers are still being held by their captors, with families actively maintaining communication with the kidnappers. According to Ariko, the kidnappers have confirmed that the abductees remain alive and in their custody, directly contradicting any reports of a completed rescue. The community leader's clarification is particularly important given the context of the initial abduction, which followed a violent attack by suspected bandits on two churches in Ariko on Easter Sunday. During the attack, several worshippers lost their lives, and a significant number were taken captive, plunging the community into grief and fear. The recent reports of a rescue, therefore, offered a glimmer of hope to the distressed families, a hope that KUDA now claims is unfounded. The association’s insistence on the continued captivity of the abducted individuals underscores the gravity of the situation and the immense challenges faced in securing their release. The focus remains on ensuring the safety and swift return of the abducted persons and maintaining a responsible communication strategy to avoid further confusion and misinformation. The community is seeking collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to secure their safe return. \In light of the conflicting reports, KUDA has called upon all relevant authorities to prioritize the dissemination of accurate and verified information, especially in matters of such sensitive nature. They warned against the potential for unverified information to mislead the public, create false expectations for affected families, and ultimately erode trust in official communication channels. The primary focus of KUDA, as stated by their president, remains the safe return of the abducted persons, urging all stakeholders to redouble their sincere and coordinated efforts to secure their immediate and unconditional release. The association has pledged its continued support to the affected families during this trying period, assuring them of updated information as credible details become available. As of the time of this report, the Nigerian Army has not officially responded to the community’s claims. This lack of response has amplified the calls for greater transparency and accountability in addressing this critical security issue. The people of Ariko eagerly await more accurate details and are relying on a joint effort to ensure that their community members return home. The event reveals the desperate situation that citizens face and the importance of accurate reporting during conflicts





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